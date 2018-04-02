Greenspoon Marder Supports The Dan Marino Foundation Through Collaborative Effort Offering Internships And Employment For Marino Campus Students Living With Autism And Differing Abilities

Since its inception over 37 years ago, Greenspoon Marder has followed the example set forth by founding partners Gerald Greenspoon and Michael Marder, to support the communities "where we live and work." Greenspoon Marder established its internship program as part of its overall commitment to improving communities throughout the U.S.

For more than 26 years, The Dan Marino Foundation has worked to empower individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. At Marino Campus, class instruction combined with real-world work experience prepares students in obtaining nationally recognized industry certifications in Hospitality and Computer Technology. The Foundation offers postsecondary educational opportunities at two Campuses, Marino Campus Broward, located in downtown Fort Lauderdale, and Marino Campus Miami-Dade, located at Florida International University's (FIU) Modesto Maidique Campus (MMC) in Miami.

Marino Campus interns work two days per week, for nine weeks at Greenspoon Marder to achieve hands-on job experience. The other three days, the students attend industry, employment, and social skills courses at the Campus. These internship opportunities help prepare young adults with autism and differing abilities for gainful employment, social competency, and independent living by building the necessary skills through unique programming.

"Together with The Dan Marino Foundation, our firm is committed to providing internships and employment opportunities to Marino Campus students as we continue to champion our commitment of supporting the communities in which we live and work throughout the U.S.," said, Gerald Greenspoon, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Director at Greenspoon Marder. "We are proud to support such a worthy national organization that is committed to empowering those living with autism and other developmental disabilities," said, Michael Marder, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Director at Greenspoon Marder.

Although Greenspoon Marder has worked with interns over the last three years, the Firm is now hiring interns for permanent positions. The Firm's employees also assisted the organization by participating in mentoring and mock job interviews to prepare the students to enter the workforce and attain employment.

"I want to thank Gerry Greenspoon and Michael Marder for recognizing the potential of young adults with autism and giving them the opportunity to prove themselves. The result is that Marino Campus graduates get good jobs and Greenspoon Marder gets great employees. It's companies like Greenspoon Marder, willing to open their doors-that together we are changing lives," said Dan Marino, Chairman of The Dan Marino Foundation.

"Greenspoon Marder stands out in realizing that it's good business to hire a diversified workforce, that the inclusion of people who look at things differently, is what drives innovation in companies. And that corporations cannot afford to miss out on this talented pool of workers," said Mary Partin, CEO of The Dan Marino Foundation.

About Greenspoon Marder: Greenspoon Marder LLP is committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our goal is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. Since our inception in 1981, Greenspoon Marder LLP has become a full-service, Am Law 200 and NLJ 350 ranked law firm with more than 200 attorneys. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs across the United States. For more information, visit gmlaw.com.

ABOUT THE DAN MARINO FOUNDATION: The Dan Marino Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization was established by Dan and Claire Marino, motivated by their experiences in raising their son, Michael, who is diagnosed with autism. For over 26 years, the Foundation has been a leader in innovation and change, "empowering individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities." The Foundation has raised more than $71 million to create unique and impactful initiatives in the community. Among these first-of-their-kind initiatives are the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Dan Marino Outpatient Center, the Marino Autism Research Institute, Marino Adapted Aquatics, Summer STEPS Employment Programs, Virtual Interactive Training Agent Program (ViTA-DMF), and now post-secondary programs at both Marino Campus in Broward and at FIU in Miami-Dade. For more information, please visit danmarinofoundation.org, marinocampus.org or ViTADMF.org.

Public Service Announcement Link: https://vimeo.com/261309748

