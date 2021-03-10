Greenspoon Marder Welcomes Five New Partners in New York Including New Managing Partner

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder LLP is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's New York office with the addition of James J. McGuire, Mark Berube, Mark Doerr, Michael Patrick, and Eric Simonson. The firm has named incoming partner, James J. McGuire, as New York Managing Partner.

"We are thrilled to welcome these new partners to our New York office. As the firm continues to focus on major market expansion, this team brings a depth of established experience in litigation, corporate law and more," says Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "These new partners truly complement our current team in New York and New Jersey, and further strengthen the services we can offer our clients across the firm," comments Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

Mr. McGuire is the New York Managing Partner at Greenspoon Marder. With over 30 years of experience, he focuses his diverse practice on complex civil litigation, white collar criminal and regulatory proceedings, and international arbitration. Mr. McGuire has successfully tried over 30 appellate matters before federal and state courts and administrative tribunals. Prior to joining the firm, Jim served, among other positions, as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in its Criminal Division, a Partner of White & Case, and the Founding Partner and Partner-In-Charge of the New York Office of the Sheppard Mullin firm, based in Los Angeles.

Mr. Berube practices in the area of complex commercial litigation, and has served as legal advisor to Fortune 500 and international business entities in antitrust, bankruptcy, copyright, employment litigation, RICO, insurance and securities regulation. He has extensive experience representing both defendants and plaintiffs in a wide array of business disputes involving breach of contract, claims of fraud, defamation, interference with contract and unfair practices.

Mr. Doerr focuses on investigating, litigating, and resolving business disputes involving alleged deceptive practices and fraud. Mr. Doerr represents individuals and businesses of all sizes in a range of matters involving breaches of contract, fraud, RICO claims, theft of trade secrets, breaches of fiduciary duty, and First Amendment and Constitutional issues.

Mr. Patrick has advised and represented some of the most recognized and well-known businesses and individuals in the world, often when the stakes are high and the outcomes are critical. Although Mr. Patrick's practice is rooted in intellectual property and complex commercial litigation in state and federal courts, Mr. Patrick works with clients across a broad spectrum of matters, often encompassing an "outside general counsel" role. He counsels clients across a diverse spectrum of industries, including hunting and shooting sports, firearms, consumer products, luxury goods, fashion and apparel, entertainment, and technology.

Mr. Simonson provides advice and counsel to companies, both privately held and publically traded, in a range of matters – mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate finance, technology transactions, corporate governance, securities, capital raises (including venture capital), internal investigations, and day-to-day business operations, among them. A seasoned pro both in and out of the boardroom, Mr. Simonson is particularly adept at handling leveraged buyouts, the acquisition of distressed assets, corporate restructurings and partnership transactions. Likewise, he is often called upon to represent his clients' interests in friendly and hostile takeovers, proxy contests, tender offers, mixed consideration mergers and the acquisition of closely held companies.

