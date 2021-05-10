Greenspoon Marder Welcomes Xavier L. Suarez As Of Counsel In The Miami Office

MIAMI, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to welcome former Miami-Dade County Commissioner and former City of Miami Mayor Xavier L. Suarez as of counsel in the firm's Miami office.

"Xavier is an incredibly well respected individual and lawyer in Florida and beyond. Together, we look forward to making this relationship a huge success," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "We are thrilled to welcome Xavier to the firm. His deep roots and decades of experience serving the Miami community make him an ideal fit for the firm's plan of strategic growth and development in South Florida," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

With a law degree from Harvard University, Mr. Suarez has more than 40 years of experience in litigation, real estate, corporate, and healthcare care law as well as representing government agencies. He focuses his practice on every aspect of civil litigation, which includes international litigation, real estate, labor and employment, and intellectual property.

Mr. Suarez served on the Miami-Dade County Commission as District 7 Commissioner, representing numerous municipalities including the City of Miami, the Village of Key Biscayne, the City of Coral Gables, the City of South Miami, the Village of Pinecrest, as well as areas of unincorporated Miami-Dade County. Mr. Suarez served as Mayor of the City of Miami beginning in 1985 and was reelected in 1987 and 1989. His work concentrated on the construction of affordable housing, prioritized community neighborhood improvements, and received national praise for his effective handling of civil disturbances. In addition, he entered Miami City Hall becoming the first Cuban-born mayor of a major U.S. city.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding in 1981, Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with 200 attorneys and locations across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

