Greenstein & Pittari, LLP Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Long Island Families Alleging Harm from PFAS "Forever Chemicals" in Drinking Water

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Pittari, LLP has filed a lawsuit in the Nassau County Supreme Court (Index No. 604373/2026) on behalf of a Long Island resident alleging serious health injuries linked to prolonged exposure to PFAS-contaminated drinking water in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are synthetic chemicals often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they do not easily break down in the environment or the human body. For decades, PFAS have been used in firefighting foam (AFFF), industrial processes, and various commercial applications. On Long Island, where communities rely on a single-source aquifer for drinking water, concerns have grown about PFAS in groundwater supplies.

The lawsuit alleges that families who drank, cooked with, and bathed in tap water containing PFAS over extended periods were exposed without meaningful warning, and that certain corporate entities associated with PFAS production and distribution failed to address or disclose the risks adequately.

"Families should feel safe in their own homes," said Robert Greenstein, founding partner of Greenstein & Pittari, LLP. "No one should have to question whether the water they gave their children contributed to a cancer diagnosis or other serious illness. This lawsuit seeks accountability and answers."

In April 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized the first national drinking water standards for several PFAS chemicals, including strict limits for PFOA and PFOS. In May 2025, the EPA announced it would maintain the core PFOA and PFOS standards while revisiting portions of the broader rule and extending certain compliance deadlines. New York previously established Maximum Contaminant Levels of 10 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS.

Despite evolving regulations, many Long Island residents may have been exposed to PFAS for years before filtration systems and updated treatment measures were implemented in certain districts.

Communities across Nassau and Suffolk Counties have reported PFAS detections in public water supplies. Areas of particular concern have included locations near industrial sites, airports, firefighting training areas, and legacy contamination plumes. Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Bethpage area have drawn regulatory scrutiny related to groundwater contamination issues.

Medical and public health authorities have associated PFAS exposure with serious health conditions, including kidney cancer, testicular cancer, liver cancer, thyroid disease and thyroid cancer, ulcerative colitis, and pregnancy-related complications such as preeclampsia. While scientific understanding continues to evolve, litigation involving PFAS often centers on these diagnoses and long-term exposure history.

Greenstein & Pittari, LLP's lawsuit seeks compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages suffered by affected families. The firm is conducting detailed investigations into exposure history, medical timelines, and publicly available water system data to support individual claims.

Many PFAS-related cases nationwide have been coordinated in federal multidistrict litigation (MDL 2873) for pretrial proceedings. However, individual injury claims remain fact-specific and require independent legal evaluation.

Under New York law, toxic exposure claims are subject to strict deadlines, often measured from the date an injury is discovered. The firm encourages residents who have received a qualifying diagnosis after years of living in Nassau or Suffolk County to seek prompt legal guidance.

