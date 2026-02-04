Greenstein & Pittari, LLP Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Victim of Hidden Camera Surveillance at Northwell Health Facilities

Victims may have legal rights after bathroom cameras reportedly recorded thousands, including minors, for years

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Pittari, LLP has filed a civil lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Nassau County (Index No. 602511/2026), stemming from the hidden-camera surveillance scheme discovered at two Northwell Health facilities in Great Neck, New York. The case seeks accountability for what the firm describes as a profound breach of privacy affecting patients, employees, and visitors, potentially on a massive scale.

According to the lawsuit, between 2022 and April 2024, hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors were secretly placed inside bathroom areas at the following locations:

Northwell Health Sleep Disorders Center , 155 Community Drive, Lower Level, Great Neck, NY 11021

, 155 Community Drive, Lower Level, Great Neck, NY 11021 STARS Rehabilitation (Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation Services), 145 Community Drive, Great Neck, NY 11021

Investigators reportedly recovered hundreds of videos depicting individuals in vulnerable situations, including minors. Authorities estimate that more than 13,000 people may have been impacted.

The devices were allegedly installed by a Northwell employee, Sanjai Syamaprasad, who has since pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance and tampering with evidence, according to the information cited in the complaint.

Delayed Notification Raises Serious Concerns

A central issue in the litigation is the timeline of disclosure. Although Northwell Health reportedly discovered the surveillance in April 2024, potential victims were not notified until May 2025-a delay of more than a year. The lawsuit alleges that this delay, coupled with alleged security and oversight failures, left victims without critical information needed to protect themselves and pursue timely legal action.

Claims in the lawsuit include allegations that Northwell Health failed to properly supervise and monitor employees, did not take reasonable steps to secure private patient areas, withheld disclosure of the breach, and violated patient trust and confidentiality. Many victims are now left wondering whether earlier action could have prevented additional harm.

Criminal and Civil Proceedings Continue

In the criminal matter, Syamaprasad pleaded guilty in July 2025 and reportedly received probation, despite prosecutors seeking prison time. Many survivors have expressed that the outcome falls short of justice. Meanwhile, victims have pursued civil action through both class claims and individual lawsuits against Syamaprasad and Northwell Health, seeking accountability for negligence, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress.

Who May Be Eligible to File a Claim

Individuals may be eligible to pursue a claim if they were a patient, staff member, or visitor at either facility between 2022 and April 2024, used bathroom or changing areas at the Sleep Disorders Center or STARS Rehabilitation, or received a notification letter from Northwell Health in 2025. Even those unsure whether they were recorded may still have legal rights under New York law.

Potential Compensation

Victims may be entitled to compensation for emotional distress and psychological trauma, loss of privacy and dignity, therapy or counseling expenses, and potentially punitive damages if gross negligence is proven.

About Greenstein & Pittari, LLP

Greenstein & Pittari, LLP is a New York litigation firm focused on personal injury, municipal liability, and civil rights. With offices in Harlem, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Yonkers, and Nassau County, the firm represents clients across Manhattan and the greater New York region. The firm is known for aggressive legal strategies, meticulous preparation, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

Free Confidential Consultation

New York's statute of limitations strictly limits the time available to file claims. Anyone who believes they may have been affected is encouraged to seek legal guidance promptly.

Media Contact:

Press Office

Greenstein & Pittari, LLP

1-800-842-8462

[email protected]

www.nycLawFirm.com

SOURCE Greenstein & Pittari, LLP