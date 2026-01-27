Greenstein & Pittari, LLP Expands Legal Support for Families Facing Daycare Negligence and Abuse in New York City

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Pittari, LLP, a top-rated New York City personal injury law firm, announced today that it is expanding and intensifying its legal support for families impacted by daycare negligence and abuse across the five boroughs, as well as Yonkers and Nassau County.

The firm's renewed focus follows a series of troubling allegations involving young children in daycare settings. In one case filed in the Supreme Court, Suffolk County (Index No. 632178/2025), a Lindenhurst daycare center worker was arrested for assaulting an 18-month-old girl, causing an injury that required stitches and treatment at a local hospital. In another lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court, Kings County (Index No. 523259/2023), a 4-year-old girl was allegedly struck by her teacher at a daycare center. In another matter filed in the Supreme Court, Nassau County (Index No. 611109/2025), a 5-year-old boy was reportedly electrocuted at daycare.

"Parents should never have to wonder if their child is safe in daycare," said Robert Greenstein, Founding Partner at Greenstein & Pittari, LLP. "When providers betray that trust, we step in to fight for families, protect children, and hold wrongdoers accountable."

Entrusting a child to daycare should provide peace of mind, not fear. Yet when supervision is inadequate, environments are unsafe, or staff members are poorly trained or improperly screened, serious injuries can occur in moments. Even more alarming are cases involving intentional harm, including physical, emotional, or sexual abuse.

A Growing Concern in New York

Daycare negligence may involve inadequate supervision, unsafe premises, overcrowding, failure to follow safety policies, or failure to address a child's medical needs. Families should also remain alert to warning signs of potential abuse, including unexplained injuries, sudden behavioral changes, developmental regression, nightmares, or fear of returning to a facility.

Under New York State law, daycare providers must meet strict obligations designed to keep children safe, including maintaining appropriate staff-to-child ratios, ensuring background checks and training, and reporting suspected abuse. Violations can lead to civil liability and, in some cases, criminal consequences.

Helping Families Take Immediate Action

Greenstein & Pittari assists families in taking critical steps after suspected daycare negligence or abuse, including seeking immediate medical care, documenting injuries and concerns, reporting misconduct to the appropriate authorities, and pursuing civil compensation claims. The firm also works with medical professionals and child psychology experts, when necessary, investigates facility and staffing practices, and negotiates assertively with insurance companies to pursue damages for medical costs, therapy, and emotional harm.

"Daycare negligence and abuse cases demand swift action," said Bart Pittari, Managing Partner at Greenstein & Pittari, LLP. "Evidence must be preserved, and families deserve immediate support. We are here to guide parents every step of the way."

About Greenstein & Pittari, LLP

Greenstein & Pittari, LLP is a trusted New York litigation firm focusing on personal injury, municipal liability, and civil rights. With offices serving Harlem, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Yonkers, and Nassau County, the firm represents clients throughout New York City and surrounding communities. The attorneys are known for aggressive legal strategies, meticulous case preparation, and a steadfast commitment to justice, with a record of securing millions in compensation for injured New Yorkers.

Free consultations are available. The firm offers bilingual representation and a No-Fee-Unless-We-Win guarantee.

