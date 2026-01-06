Greenstein & Pittari, LLP Highlights Severe Dangers of Forklift Accidents in New York City Following Two Devastating Cases

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Pittari, LLP, a New York City litigation firm representing victims of serious workplace and premises-related injuries, is calling attention to the extreme risks posed by forklift accidents across construction sites, warehouses, shipping yards, and retail facilities throughout the five boroughs, after handling cases involving catastrophic harm and death.

In one case filed in the Supreme Court, Queens County (Index No. 711819/2024), the plaintiff, a 90-year-old customer, was inside a store when a store employee ran over his foot with a forklift, causing crush injuries and multiple fractures. The injuries required numerous surgeries, underscoring how even a moment of negligence in a retail environment can permanently alter a person's life.

In another case filed in the Supreme Court, Bronx County (Index No. 23706/2020), a 60-year-old man was struck by a forklift and suffered a fatal crush injury to his torso. The incident highlights the lethal force of these machines, especially in busy, high-traffic environments where operator error, insufficient safety protocols, or poor site management can have irreversible consequences.

"Forklifts are essential tools across New York City, but they become incredibly dangerous when they're mishandled or when safety is treated as optional," said Robert Greenstein, founding partner at Greenstein & Pittari, LLP. "These incidents often cause catastrophic injuries-fractures, amputations, spinal trauma-and far too often, they lead to wrongful death. Our firm fights to hold every responsible party accountable."

Forklift accidents frequently occur due to inadequate operator training, unsafe or cluttered job sites, reckless operation, obstructed walkways and blind spots, and defective or poorly maintained equipment. These events may result in severe injuries such as traumatic brain injury, spinal cord damage, crush injuries, multiple fractures, internal organ injuries, and, in the most tragic cases, fatalities.

As the firm's motto emphasizes: "Don't Be a Victim Twice." Injured victims - and their families – can file a personal injury lawsuit against negligent contractors, equipment manufacturers, maintenance providers, property owners, or forklift operators. Greenstein & Pittari, LLP conducts detailed investigations using maintenance logs, OSHA violation records, witness interviews, and video evidence to identify all liable parties and pursue full compensation.

Greenstein & Pittari, LLP also urges accident victims to act quickly, as New York legal deadlines apply. Most personal injury claims must be filed within three (3) years of the incident.

The firm represents forklift accident victims throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island, Yonkers, Nassau County, and surrounding areas.

