GreenStreet Merges Wellness and Work with June 10 Opening of Life Time in Downtown Houston

"Life Time GreenStreet will be an urban country club for Downtown Houston, meeting the changing needs of consumers and their live, work and play lifestyle," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO. "The Midway team has done a phenomenal job of reimagining what urban living can be with culture, creativity and innovation at GreenStreet. Coupled with our unique healthy way of life offerings through our athletic club and coworking, this will truly be a game-changing destination."

The new downtown Life Time is the Company's 11th resort-like destination in the greater Houston market, 26th in Texas and 157th across North America.

"We are pleased to continue our 15-year relationship with Life Time as we welcome Life Time and Life Time Work to GreenStreet," said Brad Freels, Chairman and CEO, Midway. "It's wonderful when we are able to partner with companies who share our vision and passion for creating places that engage people in their daily lives. Now, more than ever, it's imperative we continue to offer our employees and visitors options that promote health, wellness and flexible workspace, and we believe Life Time is the perfect addition to GreenStreet."

Life Time GreenStreet features the Company's signature upscale architecture and design, and comprehensive programming and offerings to help members to succeed in their healthy living and healthy aging goals. Highlights of the athletic resort include:

56,000-square-foot athletic club and 29,000-square-foot Life Time Work experience

Dedicated studios for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates programming; one-on-one personal training and small group personal training cardiovascular and resistance training equipment on spacious fitness floor

LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused, fast-casual cafe featuring a full menu, Meals to Go and grab and go assortments, along with Peet's coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements and more

LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa for hair, body, skin and nails

Luxurious dressing rooms featuring cold-plunge pools, whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms, and complimentary towels and lockers, and an assortment of Soapbox body products

Life Time Work GreenStreet is the second Life Time Work location in Houston following the successful 2019 opening at CITYCENTRE and sixth location nationally. From inception, Life Time set its sights on delivering a premium coworking experience for discerning professionals. The new GreenStreet location features everything needed to elevate how members find a healthy and fulfilling workday, including:

Private, enclosed office spaces for up to 16 people

Flexible 30-day, 90-day or annual contracts

Lounge spaces

Open resident desks with a dedicated desk in an open plan resident space

Premium conference rooms, private phone booths & quiet rooms

Access to tech support and printing, copying and scanning

Social and professional community events

Reciprocal access to all other Life Time Work coworking spaces nationwide

Membership to all Life Time destinations in North America

Located at 1201 Main Street, the club will be open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Life Time Work is located at 1201 Fannin Street and members have 24/7 access seven days a week with the service desk available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A wide range of membership options are available. For more information, please call 713.258.2595 or visit http://lifetime.life, and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Life Time GreenStreet will access the tower lobby on levels two and three, which will connect from Polk Street to the GreenStreet Lawn, an open area programmed with live music and other community activities.



In addition to creative and high-rise office spaces, GreenStreet is home to popular restaurants, national entertainment venues, pop-up shops, local art installations, and an ever-changing lineup of events. An upscale, 223-key luxury boutique hotel and House of Blues concert hall bring after-hours vibrancy and activity to the property beyond the workday population.

About Life Time, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

About GreenStreet

GreenStreet is the new model of urban lifestyle, in the heart of Houston's central business district. With its flagship tower and four-city-block span, GreenStreet is a mixed-use district unlike any other downtown. The northern anchor of the emerging innovation corridor, GreenStreet links directly to The Ion, Midtown living, the Museum District, Rice University, and the Texas Medical Center via the METROrail Red Line. GreenStreet's 420,000 square feet of office space, diamond-level Life Time Athletic and Life Time Work, and AT&T SportsNet broadcast studio are complemented with world-class hospitality with a 223-key luxury boutique hotel, live entertainment at House of Blues, a collection of casual and fine-dining restaurants, and an ever-changing lineup of art installations and free events on The Lawn. Visit GreenStreet at www.greenstreetdowntown.com and follow on social media @greenstreethou.

About Midway

Houston-based Midway is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm that has provided the highest level of quality, service and value to our clients and investors for more than 50 years. Our portfolio of projects completed and/or underway consists of approximately 45 million square feet of properties ranging from mixed-used destinations, office, industrial facilities, and master-planned residential communities. Midway continues to develop projects of distinction, aesthetic relevance and enduring value for our investors, our clients, and the people who live, work, and thrive in the environments we create.

About Lionstone Investments

Lionstone Investments is a data-analytics driven real estate investment firm that conceptualizes, analyzes, and executes national investment strategies using proprietary algorithms and advanced analytics to understand the changing ways people in America want to live and work — Places for Productive People.® Lionstone Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. lionstoneinvestments.com

