Life Time Opens Ocotillo Athletic Country Club in Gilbert May 4, Capping Week of Major Phoenix-Area Expansion

102,000-square-foot athletic country club brings resort-style wellness to the Southeast Valley, following the recent opening of Paradise Valley

Key Highlights:

Life Time Ocotillo, located at 1505 East Ocotillo Road in Gilbert, is the ninth Life Time athletic country club in Arizona, expanding Life Time's presence in the Southeast Valley.

The 102,000-square-foot club spans 15 acres and features a resort-style Beach Club with an outdoor lap pool, leisure pool with waterslides, 10 outdoor pickleball courts and six outdoor tennis courts with tournament-style lighting.

Life Time Ocotillo also offers a Kids Academy, four indoor pickleball courts, six studio spaces, signature group training classes, Dynamic Personal Training and a dedicated LT Recovery space.

The club includes a LifeSpa, LifeCafe, Life Time Work Club Lounge, LifeClinic, two indoor pools with a coed sauna and luxurious men's and women's locker rooms each featuring a full hydrotherapy suite.

Memberships are available online linked here.

PHOENIX, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy way of life company, today announced the opening of Life Time Ocotillo, a new 102,000-square-foot athletic country club in Gilbert. Situated on 15 acres in the Southeast Valley, the destination marks the company's continued expansion across Arizona, following the recent debut of Life Time Paradise Valley.

Life Time Ocotillo sits at the intersection of resort-style amenities and everyday wellness essentials, offering something for every member of the family from 90 days old to 90 years.

Life Time Ocotillo, located at 1505 East Ocotillo Road in Gilbert, is the ninth Life Time athletic country club in AZ. Post this Life Time Ocotillo spans 15 acres and features a resort-style Beach Club with an outdoor lap pool, leisure pool with waterslides, 10 outdoor pickleball courts and six outdoor tennis courts with tournament-style lighting.

"With our Ocotillo and Paradise Valley openings within days of each other, we're building strong momentum in a region where demand for premium health and wellness experiences continues to grow," said Parham Javaheri, Executive Vice President, Chief Property Development Officer and President of Club Operations at Life Time. "Ocotillo is a true resort-style, athletic country club with standout offerings, luxury amenities and programming designed to serve adults, families, and the community for years to come."

The outdoor experience at Life Time Ocotillo is anchored by its beach club with a resort-style pool deck featuring a lap pool and leisure pool with waterslides, cabanas, lounge chairs and bistro dining. The club also features 10 outdoor pickleball and six tennis courts with tournament-style lighting for evening play.

Inside, the club's second level is home to an expansive workout floor outfitted with free weights, hundreds of state-of-the-art cardio and resistance-training machines and a dedicated LT Recovery space.

LT Recovery features HydroMassage lounge chairs, CryoLounge chairs, Normatec compression therapy and Hyperice vibration therapy devices. LifeSpa provides full-service body, skin, hair and nail treatments, while the LifeClinic offers chiropractic care by appointment. Luxurious men's and women's dressing rooms each include a full hydrotherapy suite with sauna, steam room, whirlpool and cold plunge. Two indoor pools round out the aquatics offerings, complemented by a coed indoor sauna.

Members have access to Life Time's signature group training programs included in their membership: GTX, Alpha, MB360 and Ultra Fit, along with six studio spaces offering CTR (Life Time's new athletic reformer format), Pilates, barre, yoga, cycle and other formats.

Life Time Ocotillo also features four indoor pickleball courts and a dedicated viewing area, with programming that includes introductory classes, open play, leagues and tournaments.

The Kids Academy features a movement studio, toddler area, infant room, activity studio, kids gymnasium, and outdoor play area, welcoming children from three months to 11 years old. Junior Members receive up to 2.5 hours of daily childcare, access to unlimited monthly kids and tweens events, and eligibility for Summer and School-Break Camps. A Life Time Work Club Lounge on the first floor offers a coworking space accessible to all members.

"This club is built for the whole community: Families, serious athletes and the people who want a peaceful place to recover," said Steven Getz, Club Leader at Life Time Ocotillo. "What we've built here is not just a fitness facility. It's an athletic country club community where people can pursue a healthy way of life together."

Life Time Ocotillo represents the continued expansion of Life Time's footprint in the Phoenix metropolitan area, a region where demand for premium health and wellness experiences continues to grow.

Life Time Ocotillo is located at 1505 East Ocotillo Road. Those interested can visit the website at Life Time Ocotillo to sign up, call 480-237-5000 and follow along on the club's Instagram.

For more on what awaits inside Life Time Ocotillo, check out this article in Experience Life magazine.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.