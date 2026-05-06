Life Time Expands Running Portfolio with Acquisition of the Phoenix 10K

One of Arizona's longest-running road races enters its 51st year as founder Dr. Art Mollen entrusts its future to Life Time

PHOENIX, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced it has acquired the Phoenix 10K, one of Arizona's longest‑running road races. As the race enters its 51st year, the transition marks a meaningful passing of the baton from renowned founder, Dr. Art Mollen, to Life Time—positioning the iconic event for continued growth for generations to come.

Founder Dr. Art Mollen at the third annual Phoenix 10K event

Founded in 1976, the Phoenix 10K has been a cornerstone of the local running community for more than five decades. Built by Dr. Mollen into a beloved annual tradition, the event has welcomed generations of runners to Phoenix streets and neighborhoods. As ownership transitions to Life Time, Dr. Mollen will remain actively involved as founder and ambassador—continuing to champion the values, community pride, and traditions that have defined the race since its inception.

"I'm incredibly proud of what the Phoenix 10K has become over more than 50 years, and I'm excited about where it's headed next," said Dr. Mollen. "This race grew organically from small beginnings along the Arizona Canal into one of the most iconic running traditions in Arizona. As I look to the future, there's no better steward than Life Time—the nation's preeminent athletic events owner, producer, and operator. I'm thrilled to remain personally involved as this cherished community event continues to evolve."

For more than 25 years, Life Time has owned and operated some of the world's most iconic, desirable, and in‑demand endurance events, delivering best‑in‑class athlete experiences grounded in community connection, operational excellence, and innovation. With running participation surging nationwide, Life Time continues to thoughtfully expand its events portfolio—preserving legacy events while elevating them for modern athletes.

"Running continues to experience explosive participation growth, and athletes are seeking events that combine authenticity, quality, and community," said Kimo Seymour, Senior Vice President of Media and Events at Life Time. "The Phoenix 10K embodies all of that. Its history, legendary founder, and place in Phoenix running culture make it an exceptional fit for Life Time. We're honored to carry this event forward while celebrating everything that has made it special for so long."

Life Time brings both national expertise and deep local connection to the event. With a strong and growing presence in the greater Phoenix area, Life Time currently serves members through 9 athletic country club destinations, a broad ecosystem of health and wellness programs and service, endurance training programs, and local running communities—creating a natural extension from club experiences to race day. The announcement coincides with a landmark week for Life Time in Arizona, marked by the openings of Life Time Paradise Valley in the PV development and Life Time Ocotillo in Gilbert.

The 2026 Life Time Phoenix 10K will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026, with a start and finish in Phoenix's iconic Biltmore neighborhood. The scenic out‑and‑back course travels through Paradise Valley, offering runners an approachable and picturesque race experience in one of the region's most sought‑after settings. In line with Life Time's mission, the event will continue to feature the Mollen Mile for Kids, encouraging children ages 3-10 to start running as part of a healthy lifestyle, a cause that Dr. Mollen and the Mollen Foundation champion.

To register for the 2026 event, visit phoenix10k.com.

The Life Time Phoenix 10K joins a portfolio of 30 premier athletic events owned and produced by Life Time, including the Miami Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel, and the Leadville Race Series. Together, these events form an integrated ecosystem that complements Life Time's athletic country clubs, digital platforms, and healthy way of life programming—offering multiple entry points to an active lifestyle for both members and nonmembers alike.

For more information about Life Time athletic events, visit my.lifetime.life/athletic-events.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, a complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI‑powered health companion, and 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, Life Time delivers experiences across healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment, along with trusted nutritional supplements and healthy way of life services. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to an exceptional culture for its 45,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.