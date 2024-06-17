Greentown Labs Appoints Three New Board Directors

Philanthropy and policy leaders will help maximize the incubator's climate impact

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced the addition of three new members of its board of directors: Kevin Dutt of Sustainable Edge Consulting, who is an environmental entrepreneur, executive, and advisor; Elizabeth Turnbull Henry , President of the Environmental League of Massachusetts (ELM); and John Hitt , General Counsel at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC).

With deep backgrounds and extensive leadership in philanthropy, policy, and entrepreneurship, these three appointees enhance the collective expertise of Greentown's Board of Directors as the incubator works to expand its reach, climate impact, and transformational support for climatetech entrepreneurs.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we enthusiastically welcome Kevin, Elizabeth, and John to Greentown Labs' Board," said Dawn James, Greentown Labs' Board Chair. "They each bring impressive experience and deep expertise across the climate and energy transition ecosystem that will play an important role as we chart Greentown's next chapter of impact."

Dutt has spent the past 25 years engaged in making an impact through mission-oriented endeavors focused on environmentally sustainable and socially responsible enterprises. He has led business ventures in areas including solar powered devices, stormwater management, green building systems, electric vehicles, food supply chain traceability, and organic waste. Dutt has been part of teams that have successfully built and sold high-growth companies in the private sector, with experiences spanning operational, financial, and strategic roles. Dutt also managed the Boston Impact Fund and was on the technology investment committee for the New York State Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). Kevin has a B.S.E in Mechanical Engineering from Princeton University and an MBA from Boston University.

Henry is President of ELM, which advocates for policy that meets the scale and urgency of environmental challenges. She's committed to making Massachusetts lead the nation in environmental policy and charting a pathway to net-zero emissions. A proven sustainability leader, Henry previously directed climate and energy programs for Adidas. She also consulted to the U.S. Department of Energy and led international travel programs to over 30 countries. Henry has an MBA and Masters of Environmental Management (MEM) from Yale University and a B.A. in Environmental Policy and Economics from Colby College.

"Greentown Labs' entrepreneurs and partners exemplify the promise of humanity to solve our greatest challenges," said Henry. "I am honored to join the Board and work alongside my fellow Directors to foster dynamic growth for this world-class innovation ecosystem."

Hitt is General Counsel at MassCEC—a leading quasi-public agency focused on promoting economic and workforce development, innovation, and equity in the clean energy sector in Massachusetts—where he serves as a member of the executive leadership team, heads up the legal function, and oversees government affairs. Before joining MassCEC, Hitt worked in various roles in the Fidelity Investments (FMR Corp.) legal department, most recently as an SVP and Deputy General Counsel in the Asset Management Legal Group, and supported startups and the launch of new businesses within and outside of Fidelity. Prior to joining Fidelity, Hitt worked for several years as an associate in the transactional practice at the Boston-based firm Palmer & Dodge (currently Locke Lorde), focusing on biotech, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and public and private company securities offerings. Hitt holds a B.A. from Williams College and a J.D. from Boston College Law School.

Dutt, Turnbull Henry, and Hitt join 10 existing board members:

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America—with locations in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas—Greentown convenes the climatetech ecosystem to provide entrepreneurs the community, connections, and resources they need to thrive. Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 500 since its founding in 2011; these startups have collectively created more than 11,000 jobs and raised more than $5.7 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn.

Greentown Media Contact

Julia Travaglini

Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Greentown Labs