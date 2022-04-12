Greentown Labs Reveals its 'Greentown Go' Climatetech Partnerships Accelerator; Announces First Two Programs

Greentown Go is focused on building startup-corporate partnerships that propel climatetech solutions to market. Tweet this

The program tracks, Go Move (transportation), Go Energize (energy and electricity), Go Make (manufacturing), Go Build (building), and Go Grow (food and agriculture), will challenge the status quo within each sector as they accelerate partnerships between industry giants and innovators.

Two industry leaders and long-time partners of Greentown have committed to leading the 2022 Go Make and Go Move programs.

Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas) "MCA" is a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, a global integrated business enterprise with 10 business groups that operate across virtually every industry. MCA will serve as the Leading Partner on the Greentown Go Make 2022 program, with a focus on decarbonizing end-to-end supply chains. This program is part of MCA's overall external innovation strategies and efforts to leverage energy transformation and digital transformation to advance a carbon-neutral society.

"The accumulated experience and talent at Greentown Labs will surely help us strategically execute on our own decarbonization efforts in North America," said MCA President and CEO Hidenori Takaoka. "Through the Greentown Go Make 2022 program, we are pleased to commit to tackling environmental issues in collaboration with startups that possess outstanding technologies and unique business models."

BASF is one of the world's leading chemical companies that combines economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Its portfolio is comprised of six core segments including chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition and care, and agricultural solutions. BASF will serve as the Leading Partner on the Greentown Go Move 2022 program, with a focus on materials innovation in the automotive industry. This program will align with BASF's efforts to help enable a net-zero transportation industry by reducing lifecycle emissions, launching new recycling techniques, and the creation of new materials for shared and sustainable mobility.

"Partnerships are key for climate-friendly mobility," said Gulay Serhatkulu, Sr. Vice President for BASF's Performance Materials business in North America. "This is why we have committed to Greentown Labs' Go Move accelerator program, which will enable us to connect our vast automotive industry experience with startups to jointly explore material and design innovations for sustainable transportation. We are energized by the opportunity to explore new pathways for carbon neutrality in transportation through the Greentown Go partnership model."

"The climate crisis requires urgent and sweeping deployment of new and existing climatetech solutions," said Greentown Labs CEO Dr. Emily Reichert. "And with more than a decade of experience supporting more than 450 startups, Greentown recognizes that while startups bring solutions, large corporations often bring the commercialization pathways and experience startups need to scale. We're proud of the impact our partnership accelerator programs have had to date, and we're thrilled to begin this new chapter with MCA and BASF, two of Greentown's most climate impact-focused partners. Let's Go!"

The Go Make 2022 program with MCA is set to launch in May 2022 and the Go Move 2022 program with BASF is scheduled to launch in summer 2022. Sign up for Greentown's newsletters for regular updates about the programs and if your company is interested in leading a Go program, contact the Greentown Go team.

