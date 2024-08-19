Greenway Health and Leading Pediatric Practice Expand Revenue Services Partnership

Pediatric Associates looks to technology to reduce back-office billing burden, prioritize practice efficiency and ensure patient satisfaction

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, proudly announces a significant expansion in its partnership with Pediatric Associates, one of the largest pediatric practices in Columbus, Ohio.

Pediatric Associates recently upgraded from Greenway Revenue Services' a la carte Select solution to the Comprehensive solution suite marking a pivotal moment in their journey towards optimizing patient care and practice management efficiency. On average, Greenway clients in the pediatric care specialty who use Greenway Revenue Services see an average collection increase of 11% while GRS Comprehensive clients see an average of 35% improvement in collections*.

With a team boasting an impressive tenure with decades of experience, Pediatric Associates has always been committed to delivering unparalleled care to its young patients. Recognizing the need for a scalable technology partner to support their team and their growth, they sought a solution that would streamline back-office operations and continue to allow their seasoned professionals to focus on what's most important–patient care.

The GRS Comprehensive technology solution offers a variety of additional services. These include assisting with charge posting, submission management, patient A/R, patient call center, payment posting, and insurance follow-up services. By integrating these services into a holistic approach, GRS Comprehensive optimizes billing efficiency and ensures a seamless revenue management process.

"The Greenway team came to us to address our pain points as a team. I truly value the teamwork and partnership that we have; we can sit here and talk about family, or how we can work together to prevent a future insurance denial. We knew we could trust them to expand our partnership and streamline our operations even more. It's what a partnership should be like," said Jessica Lee, Administrative Assistant and Credentialing Coordinator at Pediatric Associates.

The transition to Greenway's GRS Comprehensive solution will further empower Pediatric Associates to reclaim valuable time previously spent on administrative tasks, enabling their team to focus on delivering quality care to their young patients.

"At Greenway, we recognize that the success of our clients is intricately linked to our own, and we pride ourselves on the enduring partnerships we forge, where their success truly becomes our success," said Mark Goodwin, senior vice president of Greenway Revenue Services at Greenway Health. "We believe that by equipping healthcare professionals with innovative technology solutions tailored to their needs, we can drive operational efficiency, improve clinical outcomes, and foster meaningful patient-provider relationships."

From the initial engagement to the recent upgrade to the comprehensive Greenway Revenue Services (GRS) solution, the journey has been marked by a deep understanding of each other's needs and a commitment to achieving common goals. This lasting relationship serves as a foundation for innovation, growth, and excellence in pediatric healthcare delivery, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care supported by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication.

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records with its flagship Intergy and Prime Suite products. Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. Additionally, Greenway Health's revenue cycle solution, Greenway Revenue Services, was named the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award.

To learn more about Greenway Health and how its solutions benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com.

*Improvement metrics are based on unique organization data.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

