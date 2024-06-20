Greenway Health announces appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer

TAMPA, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced the appointment of Troy Wasilefsky as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Wasilefsky joins the Greenway Executive Leadership Team and will lead the sales and marketing organizations for Greenway Health.

In his new role, Wasilefsky will focus on expanding Greenway's market presence, enhancing customer relationships, and spearheading initiatives to deliver transformative healthcare solutions for ambulatory care providers and practices.

Wasilefsky brings over 25 years of experience and expertise in marketing and sales. Prior to joining Greenway, he served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Iodine Software, demonstrating his exceptional skills in driving business growth initiatives and implementing successful go-to-market strategies. He has a proven track record of combining high levels of financial acuity with an advanced understanding of the impact of digital technology on healthcare outcomes. Additionally, he spent over 17 years at The Advisory Board developing a keen understanding of the healthcare landscape and the intricacies of the industry.

"At Greenway, we are dedicated to accelerating the adoption of technology-driven solutions to evolve healthcare delivery," says Pratap Sarker, CEO at Greenway Health. "With the appointment of Troy Wasilefsky as our Chief Revenue Officer, we are reinforcing our commitment to driving sustainable growth and creating value for our clients. Troy's strategic vision and industry experience will be instrumental in driving initiatives that align with our mission of enhancing the healthcare experience of providers and patients through technology."

Wasilefsky joins Greenway at a pivotal time, as the company continues to innovate and expand its product offerings. His expertise and vision will be instrumental in driving growth and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the healthcare technology sector.

"I am thrilled to join Greenway at a pivotal time in the healthcare technology industry. Today's healthcare landscape demands technology solutions to bridge the relationship between providers and patients," says Troy Wasilefsky, Chief Revenue Officer at Greenway Health. "At Greenway, I look forward to continuing to pioneer solutions that support transformation in healthcare delivery, foster stronger connections, improve patient engagement, and ensure personalized care."

Wasilefsky holds a bachelor's from Georgetown University and a master's from Trinity College Dublin. He is also a board member with Advanced Medical Strategies (AMS).

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records with its flagship Intergy and Prime Suite products. Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. Additionally, Greenway Health's revenue cycle solution, Greenway Revenue Services, was named the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award.

To learn more about Greenway Health and how its solutions benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com .

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com , call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

