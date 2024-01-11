Greenway Health announces client summit, reENGAGE

News provided by

Greenway Health

11 Jan, 2024, 12:08 ET

Three-day collaborative learning experience focuses on enriching the healthcare experience and empowering providers through technology

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its upcoming client summit, reENGAGE, scheduled for June 12-14, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

The three-day event promises a collaborative learning environment for clients to maximize the benefits of using Greenway Health solutions, gain valuable knowledge to enhance the client user experience, and elevate the client's practice to new heights.

"We are incredibly excited to bring back our largest in-person event for our clients. At reENGAGE, we are excited to collaborate and have a space for ideas to flourish, partnerships to strengthen, and innovation to take center stage," says Pratap Sarker, CEO at Greenway Health, "This event is a testament to our industry's dedication to continuous learning, aiming to advance technology and address the needs of the healthcare ecosystem."

Attendees will hear from industry experts and peers in a variety of learning tracks including emerging technologies, clinical care, patient engagement, cybersecurity, revenue cycle management, and regulatory compliance. These topics address the foremost opportunities and challenges in the healthcare industry today and provide actionable solutions aimed at enabling successful providers, empowering patients in their healthcare journey, and building healthier communities.

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records with its flagship Intergy and Prime Suite products. Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. Additionally, Greenway Health's revenue cycle solution, Greenway Revenue Services, was named the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award.

To learn more about reENGAGE, visit Greenway Health and how its solutions benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com.

About Greenway Health
Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Greenway Health

Also from this source

Greenway Health Senior Leader Named Chairperson of HIMSS Electronic Health Record Association (EHRA)

Greenway Health Senior Leader Named Chairperson of HIMSS Electronic Health Record Association (EHRA)

Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, is proud to announce Stephanie Jamison, senior director of regulatory and ...
Greenway Health and Data Dimensions Collaborate to Streamline Healthcare Documentation with Greenway Document Manager

Greenway Health and Data Dimensions Collaborate to Streamline Healthcare Documentation with Greenway Document Manager

Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its strategic partnership with Data Dimensions, the Property...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.