Greenway Health announces client summit, reENGAGE

Three-day collaborative learning experience focuses on enriching the healthcare experience and empowering providers through technology

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its upcoming client summit, reENGAGE, scheduled for June 12-14, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

The three-day event promises a collaborative learning environment for clients to maximize the benefits of using Greenway Health solutions, gain valuable knowledge to enhance the client user experience, and elevate the client's practice to new heights.

"We are incredibly excited to bring back our largest in-person event for our clients. At reENGAGE, we are excited to collaborate and have a space for ideas to flourish, partnerships to strengthen, and innovation to take center stage," says Pratap Sarker, CEO at Greenway Health, "This event is a testament to our industry's dedication to continuous learning, aiming to advance technology and address the needs of the healthcare ecosystem."

Attendees will hear from industry experts and peers in a variety of learning tracks including emerging technologies, clinical care, patient engagement, cybersecurity, revenue cycle management, and regulatory compliance. These topics address the foremost opportunities and challenges in the healthcare industry today and provide actionable solutions aimed at enabling successful providers, empowering patients in their healthcare journey, and building healthier communities.

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records with its flagship Intergy and Prime Suite products. Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. Additionally, Greenway Health's revenue cycle solution, Greenway Revenue Services, was named the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award.

To learn more about reENGAGE, visit Greenway Health and how its solutions benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Greenway Health