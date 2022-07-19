Greenway Health Announces New Greenway Medical Coding Services to Help Providers Ensure Accuracy, Reduce Denials and Diminish Administrative Burden

TAMPA, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, launched Greenway Medical Coding services, its newest healthcare solution for ambulatory practices. Greenway Medical Coding enables practices to capture cost efficiencies, improve practice earning potential, and collect insurance payments efficiently with the knowledge and precision of a personalized coding team.

Medical coding is the transformation of medical diagnoses, procedures, and services into a universal alphanumeric code. These comprehensive codes are used to submit and process charges in the healthcare billing system. Greenway Medical Coding will provide coding services by a dedicated team of professional coders certified by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) and/or American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA).

"With 69 percent of healthcare leaders reporting an increase in denials in 2021, Greenway Medical Coding relieves staffing issues and decreases the number of denials so practices can focus on what they do best – taking care of patients," said David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Our new medical coding solution is a way for us to help clients reduce denials, minimize risks, and improve overall patient satisfaction."

Greenway clients will benefit from the multi-specialty expertise of certified medical coders experiencing cleaner claims with faster insurance payments, access to auditing services, and efficient medical coding submissions.

"Greenway is dedicated to providing the right tools for our clients to be successful and improve patient care," said Pratap Sarker, CEO of Greenway Health. "After listening to the struggles providers have had with maintaining coding staff, we knew we needed to provide a solution to relieve their administrative burden and allow for our providers to focus on patients."

Greenway is an end-to-end EHR, practice management, and medical billing solutions provider with a full suite of adaptable technology options including revenue cycle management, telehealth, care coordination services, patient engagement, and much more.

To learn more about Greenway Medical Coding and how the solution can benefit ambulatory care practices, visit (Greenway Medical Coding landing page)

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with more than 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com , call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Greenway Health