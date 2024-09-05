Greenway Health Drives Strategic Growth, Hires Two Sales Leaders

New leadership appointments to grow customer acquisition and strategic market expansion as Greenway Health enhances its Go-To-Market strategy

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announces the addition of two seasoned sales leaders as part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate growth and expand its market presence. These strategic hires will play a critical role in driving Greenway's Go-To-Market strategy and enhancing its ability to deliver innovative solutions to healthcare providers in the independent ambulatory space.

Geordie Sanborn, Vice President of Sales

Geordie Sanborn joins Greenway as Vice President of Sales, bringing extensive experience in the healthcare IT sector. Most recently, he led healthcare growth and strategy efforts at Arvest Bank. Prior to that, he was with Bank of America as Senior Vice President of Healthcare Strategy and Initiatives, playing a pivotal role following their acquisition of AxiaMed, where he served as Head of Sales. With nearly 13 years of experience as a Senior Sales Leader at eClinicalWorks during a period of rapid expansion, Sanborn is well-versed in managing sales teams and executing successful growth strategies.

At Greenway, Sanborn will oversee the New Logo and Field Sales teams. He will spearhead initiatives to expand the company's footprint in key markets, with immediate objectives including driving new customer acquisition and optimizing field sales operations.

Chuck Rackley, Vice President of Sales

Bringing a wealth of expertise in healthcare technology, notably in revenue cycle management solutions, Chuck Rackley steps into the role of Vice President of Sales. He previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at Infinx, an AI-driven healthcare IT organization, where he led strategic sales initiatives and expanded market share.

With a proven track record of success, Rackley will play a pivotal role in scaling revenue cycle management growth and sales operations at Greenway. His expertise will be instrumental in furthering Greenway's growth and enhancing its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to healthcare providers.

"Over the past year, we've made significant investments in our go-to-market strategy to ensure Greenway Health is well-positioned for sustained growth. From appointing Troy Wasilefsky as Chief Revenue Officer to expanding our sales and marketing teams, each step has been taken with a clear focus on driving results and enhancing our ability to meet the needs of our clients and their patients," says Pratap Sarker, CEO at Greenway Health. "The addition of Geordie Sanborn and Chuck Rackley further strengthens our leadership bench, and we're confident their expertise will be instrumental as we continue to execute on our growth objectives and deliver innovative solutions to the healthcare community."

The addition of these sales leaders marks a significant step forward in the company's growth journey and its commitment to attracting top talent. By bolstering its sales leadership, Greenway is better positioned to support healthcare providers in reducing administrative burdens, addressing staffing shortages, and alleviating clinician burnout.

"As we continue to scale and innovate, our focus on growth and providing solutions to reduce the pain points healthcare providers experience has never been more paramount," said Troy Wasilefsky, Chief Revenue Officer at Greenway Health. "Bringing on two strong leaders like Geordie Sanborn and Chuck Rackley positions us to accelerate our market expansion and deepen our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients. Their combined experience and vision align with our strategic goals, and we are incredibly excited to have them join our team at this pivotal time for Greenway Health."

The recent hires come as Greenway continues to expand its suite of AI-driven solutions, including Greenway Clinical Assist™, Greenway Patient Connect™, Greenway Document Manager™, and Electronic Case Reporting (eCR).

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records with its flagship Intergy and Prime Suite products. Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. Additionally, Greenway Health's revenue cycle solution, Greenway Revenue Services, was named the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award.

To learn more about Greenway Health and how its solutions benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

