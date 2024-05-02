Greenway Health Expands Partnership with Client Amidst Successful Billing Transformation

Pediatric & Neonatal Specialists experience streamlined billing operations and improved financial health with Greenway Revenue Services

TAMPA, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced the success of its partnership with Pediatric & Neonatal Specialists following the implementation of Greenway Revenue Services (GRS). Through its ability to address critical billing challenges, Pediatric & Neonatal Specialists expanded its suite of solutions to include Greenway Medical Coding services.

As a long-time Greenway client using the Prime Suite EHR and Practice Management solutions, Pediatric & Neonatal Specialists sought to address its billing concerns and staffing shortages with Greenway and its GRS solution. In September 2023, the provider chose to add Greenway's GRS Comprehensive service to its portfolio of solutions assisting with charge posting, submission management, patient A/R, patient call center, payment posting, and insurance follow-up services.

Greenway Health's team diligently worked to understand the unique needs of the practice and provide tailored solutions to improve key performance indicators (KPIs), address backlogged claims, and implement follow-up reason codes (FURCs). Their dedicated revenue cycle advisor met regularly with the Pediatric & Neonatal Specialist team to advise on best practices, address potential billing pitfalls, establish billing processes and procedures, and provide personal attention focused on improving the billing operations of the practice.

"The revenue cycle team at Greenway Health truly transformed our billing operations. Their expertise and dedication have been instrumental in overcoming our challenges and achieving incredible results for our practice," said Dr. Brenda Osborne, President and CEO at Pediatric & Neonatal Specialists. "We truly wish we would have added Greenway Revenue Services years ago."

The partnership flourished through Greenway support, including onsite visits and round-the-clock assistance, leading to significant improvements including a 60.4% decrease in the days in A/R, 65.3% improved net charges, and reduced 121+ aging by 61.5%. Now that billing was under control, the practice was even able to add a provider to its team.

The personal trusted advisor relationship between Pediatric & Neonatal Specialists and their revenue cycle advisor gave the providers the confidence to continue to expand their partnership with Greenway and add Greenway Medical Coding services to its suite of solutions in February 2024.

Greenway Medical Coding enables practices to capture cost efficiencies, improve practice earning potential, and collect insurance payments efficiently with the knowledge and precision of a personalized coding team. The dedicated team of professional coders is certified by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) and/or American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) ensuring accuracy and efficacy.

"We pride ourselves in understanding the unique challenges of our clients and delivering tailored solutions to help our providers achieve their goals. Witnessing the tangible improvements in their operations is a testament to the power of collaboration and technology in healthcare," said Mark Goodwin, Senior Vice President with Greenway Revenue Services.

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records with its flagship Intergy and Prime Suite products. Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. Additionally, Greenway Health's revenue cycle solution, Greenway Revenue Services, was named the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award.

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions.

