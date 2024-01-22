Greenway Health™ Honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2023 North American Revenue Cycle Management Customer Value Leadership Award

Greenway's revenue cycle solutions applauded as consistently delivering technology that enhances the experience for healthcare providers and patients

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its recent award from analyst firm Frost & Sullivan as a 2023 North American Revenue Cycle Management Customer Value Leadership Award, part of its annual Best Practices Awards.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Greenway Health's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply 'good customer service,' leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

"Frost & Sullivan is impressed by Greenway's ability to meet client needs effectively through a collaborative and transparent approach, coupled with a strong focus on flexibility, client-centricity, expertise, and data-driven practices, resulting in customer satisfaction and successful, long-term relationships," said Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

To support client growth, Greenway relies on collaboration and partnerships with its clients to build long-term relationships and improve results based on their feedback. Moreover, Greenway's flexibility in offering full-service agreements and tailored products empowers clients to customize solutions to their specific needs and quickly adjust to market shifts. This customer-centric approach distinguishes Greenway as a leader in delivering highly tailored solutions while providing operational excellence.

Additionally, the launch of its client program, Greenway Engagement Model (GEM), engages with customers, ensuring seamless communication and understanding of each customer's strategic business goals. GEM also ensures a continuous feedback loop with customers to support product development, professional services, and operational updates.

"At Greenway Health, we believe that our success is measured in the accomplishments of our clients and the meaningful relationships we cultivate with them. By putting our clients first, we are able to exceed expectations and advance the healthcare IT industry as a whole," said Pratap Sarker, CEO at Greenway Health, "We appreciate the recognition from Frost & Sullivan for our dedication to client engagement as a driver of innovation, helping to address the needs of our clients and enabling our clients to do what they do best – focus on patients."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users.

To learn more about Greenway Health and how its solutions benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com.

Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivanhttps://ww2.frost.com/contact-us/ has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Visit https://www.frost.com/contact-us/ to learn more.

SOURCE Greenway Health