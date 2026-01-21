Greenway Health® Launches Agentic AI Factory to Redefine the Future of Healthcare Technology

Establishing the new standard for modern, secure, and scalable AI innovation and powering a new generation of human-centered healthcare

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, the modern leader in healthcare technology, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI Factory, developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Agentic AI Factory is a first-of-its-kind AI production engine, redefining how innovation happens in healthcare.

Built to scale AI innovation at unprecedented speed and safety, the Agentic AI Factory transforms what it means to build, deploy, and govern AI in healthcare. Greenway's approach replaces fragmented, one-off experiments with a continuous innovation engine that creates secure, compliant, and explainable AI agents designed to liberate clinicians from the burdens of the EHR and reconnect them to the joy of practicing medicine.

Redefining the Role of Technology in Care

For decades, electronic health records have been seen as obstacles to efficiency and satisfaction, rather than clinical helpers. Greenway is rewriting that story. The Agentic AI Factory is the foundation of The Automated Healthcare Practice™, a unified and AI-enabled ecosystem where intelligence, automation, and human expertise work together seamlessly.

By transforming innovation from manual development into scalable production, Greenway enables providers to work faster, safer, and smarter accelerating results while preserving trust, transparency, and human oversight.

AIRE: Responsible Innovation Built Into Every Line of Code

At the heart of the Agentic AI Factory is the AI Innovation and Responsible Enablement (AIRE) framework. AIRE ensures every AI agent is transparent, traceable, and ethically governed from concept to customer delivery.

Each new agent passes an AIRE Checkpoint, a rigorous evaluation that ensures explainability, security, and compliance before deployment. The result: AI you can trust, built on Greenway's commitment to responsible innovation and clinical empowerment.

Greenway is leveraging AWS to support how agents are developed, and how information is shared. This includes using Strands Agents for building agents, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Runtime for hosting agents and model context protocol (MCP) servers as containers, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Gateway for running MCP servers by converting existing APIs into MCP tools automatically, and Amazon Bedrock Guardrails for moderating content responsibly. Additionally, Greenway is leveraging AWS HealthLake for its FHIR-based data infrastructure to power the Agentic AI Factory.

Speed, Scale and the Modern EHR Reimagined

"Innovation is no longer an event, it's a rhythm," said Phil Nick, Vice President and Distinguished Engineer at Greenway Health. "With the Agentic AI Factory, we're deploying new agents in weeks instead of months, doubling development speed and amplifying impact for our customers—from patient registration to final payment—our customers benefit from a more efficient and connected care experience. This is the new pace of healthcare innovation."

Technology That Serves the Clinician

"Greenway is leading a movement to restore humanity in healthcare," said Richard Atkin, CEO of Greenway Health. "We believe technology should serve the clinician, not the other way around. The Agentic AI Factory embodies that belief, turning responsible AI-innovation into real-world outcomes that return time, clarity, and joy to those that care for others."

A New Era of Augmented Humanity

Greenway's investment in the Agentic AI Factory marks the next chapter in its mission to redefine modern healthcare technology. Through scalable AI innovation, ethical governance, and human-focused design, Greenway is transforming the EHR from a record-keeping tool into an intelligent, adaptive partner in care delivery.

By letting technology handle the burden of administrative work, we can give back time to care.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health delivers electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help healthcare practices improve efficiency, profitability, and patient outcomes. Recognized by KLAS Research and Frost & Sullivan for excellence in healthcare technology and revenue cycle management, Greenway serves thousands of providers across multiple specialties—touching millions of lives daily.

To learn more, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE Greenway Health