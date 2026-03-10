Greenway Health® launches Novare™, the first natively AI-enabled platform built to reinvent the legacy EHR

New AI-powered healthcare software cuts administrative time by 5 hours per day, per practice clinician

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leader in agentic AI and ambulatory care innovation, today announced the launch of Novare™ by Greenway Health®, a fully integrated clinical and revenue cycle platform powered by agentic AI and built specifically for ambulatory care.

Novare's AI-by-design approach unifies the entire care journey by empowering providers with ambient notetaking, instant patient summary views, voice-activated chart search, agentic task helpers, intelligent coding suggestions, automated prior authorization, and real-time benefit checks. This first-of-its-kind enterprise solution represents a fundamentally different approach to how clinicians interact with their technology on a daily basis. Instead of continuing to layer more technology solutions on top of an existing EHR, the Novare platform was designed with agentic AI at its core, operating across clinical, revenue cycle, and patient engagement services.

"You can't fix fragmentation by optimizing the fragments," said David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Greenway Health. "Legacy EHRs were built to document care—not run it. Layering smarter tools on top of that foundation won't change the experience. Novare starts over. Rebuilding the foundation and leveraging purposeful AI-enablement to unify the practice and get work done during the visit."

An estimated 75% of ambulatory practices operate with fewer than 20 employees, leaving little time for tackling financial and administrative tasks. Novare helps run what happens next. By bringing automation and insights into the encounter—so documentation, coding, and downstream actions happen in the visit workflow, not after hours.

Results from a pilot program with a 10-provider practice with 15 staff members, $4.6M in annual revenue, and 46-48K encounters per year showed the Novare platform helps ease these burdens by:

Saving practices 14,000 hours per year interacting with the EHR. For patients, this means more impactful time with their physicians, fewer missed steps across the care journey, and more consistent follow-through before and after visits. For providers and staff, this means up to five fewer hours spent interacting with the EHR per day, allowing more time to focus on their patients.

Increasing a practice's care capacity by an estimated 6,000 visits per year. This improves overall access to care and creates more capacity for an already overworked industry.

This improves overall access to care and creates more capacity for an already overworked industry. Realizing up to an estimated $1 million from revenue cycle improvements and optimized efficiencies. Novare embeds agentic helpers earlier in the clinical workflow to support ideal revenue and risk capture, while improving the overall accuracy and efficiency of the revenue cycle.

"I am spending more time doing the work that made me fall in love with medicine," said Dr. Lawrence Ramunno, the Chief Medical Officer of HealthLinc. "This technology is two steps ahead of me. I find myself spending less time glued to the computer screen and more time connecting with my patients, ensuring they are receiving the highest level of care possible."

"For too long, clinicians have been forced to adapt their workflows to technology that was never designed around how care is actually delivered," said Richard Atkin, CEO of Greenway Health. "We believe technology should work for clinicians—not the other way around."

David Cohen will be presenting more about Greenway Health's Novare at HIMSS26. Covering media is invited to attend his session:

"Your EHR is Stealing Time From Care"

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Time: 1:10 PM to 1:40 PM PT

Location: Exhibition Main Stage | Level 2 | Booth 270

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health delivers an enterprise healthcare platform tailored for ambulatory care. Novare by Greenway Health, a transformative agentic AI ecosystem, unifies electronic health records, practice management, and revenue cycle management to drive efficiency, profitability, and superior patient outcomes. Recognized by Black Book, Becker's Hospital Review, and as the KLAS Research "Most Improved Physician Practice Solution of 2026," Greenway serves thousands of providers across multiple specialties, including primary care, OB-GYN, and FQHCs—touching millions of lives daily. To learn more, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com.

