Greenway Health® Named Most Improved Physician Practice Solution 2026 by KLAS Research

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a modern leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has been recognized by KLAS Research as the Most Improved Physician Practice Solution 2026, reflecting significant year-over-year gains in customer experience and satisfaction based on provider feedback.

The KLAS Most Improved designation highlights solutions that demonstrate meaningful progress in addressing the evolving needs of healthcare practices. Greenway's recognition underscores the company's continued focus on modernizing its platform, strengthening responsiveness, and delivering measurable improvements that support both providers and the patients they serve.

"The KLAS Most Improved Vendor recognition showcases vendors with an unwavering dedication to being better," said Steve Low, President of KLAS Research. "Congratulations to Greenway Health for being a 2026 Best in KLAS Most Improved Vendor. This award speaks to the improvements their customers have experienced this past year, and how they benefit both providers and the patients they care for."

Greenway's momentum reflects a broader transformation across the organization, including continued investment in automation, artificial intelligence, and platform modernization to reduce administrative burden and help practices operate more efficiently in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

"This recognition from KLAS reflects what our customers are telling us every day—that the changes we've made are making a real difference in their practices," said Richard Atkin, CEO of Greenway Health. "By listening closely and acting on their feedback, we're delivering technology that feels more intuitive, more responsive, and better aligned with how modern healthcare teams actually work."

The Most Improved Physician Practice Solution recognition is derived from KLAS' independent research and feedback from healthcare providers, emphasizing measurable improvement over static rankings, as detailed in the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report.

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health delivers electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help healthcare practices improve efficiency, profitability, and patient outcomes. Recognized by KLAS Research and Frost & Sullivan for excellence in healthcare technology and revenue cycle management, Greenway serves thousands of providers across multiple specialties—touching millions of lives daily.

To learn more, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE Greenway Health