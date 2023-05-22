Greenway Health Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

TAMPA, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its quality management system is now ISO 9001:2015 certified by National Quality Assurance-USA, Inc. (NQA), a prominent ANAB Accredited Certification Body providing Auditing and Certification services. 

The globally acknowledged standard for quality management systems, the ISO 9001:2015 standard, offers a collection of efficient procedures to manage an organization in a sensible way. This certification ensures that an organization can deliver effective products and services consistently, without compromising quality.

"By obtaining the ISO 9001:2015 certification, Greenway Health signifies to existing and future clients our commitment to excellent products and services, regulatory compliance, and client satisfaction," said Sherry de Cuba, Vice President of Compliance at Greenway Health. "Since 2019, we have been on a targeted and focused compliance and quality journey, and we are proud of our commitment to obtaining this standard. We look forward to a successful quality management system that regularly surpasses client expectations and continually improves processes."

The certification process included Greenway's internal assessment of its quality management system to ensure alignment with ISO 9001:2015 requirements in preparation for the two-part external assessment by NQA of Greenway's process documents, data, records, activity, and personnel.

"Aligning with Greenway's purpose and company values, the ISO 9001:2015 certification reinforces our dedication to regulatory compliance and assures existing and potential clients that our ONC-certified solutions coincide with industry standards," said Pratap Sarker, CEO at Greenway Health. "The pursuit of this ISO certification is an investment in optimizing our business processes, allowing us to deliver innovative product solutions, high-quality services while exceeding client expectations."

To learn more about Greenway Health and how its solutions can benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com.

Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with more than 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

