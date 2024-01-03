Greenway Health Senior Leader Named Chairperson of HIMSS Electronic Health Record Association (EHRA)

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, is proud to announce Stephanie Jamison, senior director of regulatory and government affairs at Greenway Health, was named chairperson of HIMSS Electronic Health Record Association (EHR Association).

The EHR Association is a trade association of 29 companies serving the vast majority of hospitals and ambulatory care organizations that use electronic health records (EHRs) and other health information and technology to deliver high-quality, efficient care to patients.

As the newly elected Chair of the EHR Association Executive Committee, Jamison will continue to establish and advance EHR Association's guiding principles in the ever-changing healthcare landscape along with developing and implementing strategic plans for the organization.

"As the healthcare ecosystem continues to evolve through regulation and patient behavior, healthcare technology organizations are united to ensure patient health and outcomes remain our primary concern," said Jamison. "Together, through the EHR Association, we can continue to facilitate change by setting best practices, enhancing patient experience, and delivering solutions to today's complex healthcare industry concerns."

Jamison has a long history as a leader in the EHR industry including serving on the EHR Association Executive Committee since July 2020 as well as the Vice Chair of the Public Policy Leadership Workgroup where she will continue to serve. Jamison also serves as an elected member of the HIMSS Public Policy Committee. Prior to serving as a member of these organizations, she held the position of Director of Federal Affairs for HIMSS and as a staff liaison for the EHR Association.

The EHR Association is committed to working toward a healthcare ecosystem that leverages the capabilities of EHRs and other health IT to efficiently deliver higher-quality care to patients in a productive and sustainable way. This commitment can be seen through the work underway within its issue-specific workgroups and task forces, which evolve in tandem with the critical issues impacting healthcare.

To learn more about Greenway Health and how its solutions benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com.

Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the EHR Association

The EHR Association's 29 member companies serve the vast majority of hospitals, post-acute, specialty-specific, and ambulatory healthcare providers using EHRs across the United States. Our focus is on collaborative efforts to accelerate health information and technology adoption, assist member companies with regulatory compliance, advance information exchange between interoperable systems, and improve the quality and efficiency of patient care through the use of technology. The EHR Association is a partner of HIMSS. For more information, visit www.ehra.org.

