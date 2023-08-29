Greenway Patient Portal Receives a Top Performer Designation from KLAS in Recent Digital Front Door Solutions Report

Greenway Health

29 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its Greenway Patient Portal solution placed third in the Digital Front Door Solutions 2023 report.

KLAS is an independent research organization that monitors and assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. KLAS released the Digital Front Door Solutions 2023 research report analyzing the core set of patient interaction capabilities across pillars: pre-visit marketing/acquisition, finding and arranging care, during-visit digital care, and post-care digital engagement.

"The acknowledgement from KLAS is a testament to our ongoing mission to empower patients and improve the patient-provider relationship through technology," said David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Greenway Health. "Together with our clients, Greenway Patient Portal solution drives impactful patient engagement to help promote healthier communities."

KLAS interviewed Greenway clients who expressed their satisfaction with the portal's overall functionality and impactful behind-the-scenes upgrades that enhance client experience. Those interviewed also shared their appreciation of Greenway's delivery of the promised capabilities of the solution.

To learn more about Greenway Patient Portal and how this solution can benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com/solutions/patient-engagement    

Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About KLAS 

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.  

SOURCE Greenway Health

