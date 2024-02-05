Greenworks® Battery-Powered Lawn and Garden Products Now Available at Walmart

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks®, a worldwide leader in battery technology, announced that it developed a portfolio of 60-volt UltraPower™ cordless lawn and garden products that are available in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. The impressive lineup of ride-on mowers powered by clean energy includes five new innovations: the industry-leading 60V 54" MaximusZ™ Utility Zero-Turn Mower, two 60V riding mowers, and two 60V zero-turn mowers. Focusing on cordless power and high performance, the in-store portfolio of lawn mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, and chainsaws help customers maintain and enhance their homes. The curated assortment of 17 products will be in more than 1,200 stores beginning this month, and over 600 of those stores will include displays promoting ride-on mowers available for purchase online.

The assortment of Greenworks® residential mowers at Walmart includes the most complete offering of ride-on battery-powered mowers to suit every homeowner, ranging from a 30-inch tractor to a 60-inch zero-turn mower. In addition, more than 480 Greenworks® battery-powered products are available on Walmart.com.

"Greenworks® continues innovating battery-powered solutions for everyday life that enable homeowners to improve their homes and beautify their gardens," says Klaus Hahn, president of Greenworks® North America. "Consumers are now able to enjoy their interests and activities – from gardening to riding e-bikes – using 100% clean energy. We call it a 'Life. Powered. By Greenworks™.'"

Greenworks® 60-volt UltraPower™ battery-powered products are easier to use and maintain than gas-powered; plus, there's no gas smell, minimal noise, and less maintenance required, saving consumers money and hassle.

The revolutionary 60V 54" MaximusZ™ Zero-Turn Mower is the first of its kind: a top-of-the-line utility zero-turn mower. It features the most advanced power-cutting system in the industry, cutting 14% faster than comparable gas models. This superior mower offers unmatched comfort, convenience, low noise, and speed. With astounding 31 HP and a cutting speed of 8 MPH, it can cover up to 3.5 acres and charges in 3.5 hours. A unique, quick-release 200-pound load-capacity dump bed enables users to haul heavy items such as bags of soil and mulch, making it a unique and best-in-class solution for the serious gardener.

In addition to the MaximusZ™, Walmart.com will offer two new riding mowers and two new zero-turn mowers:

60V 30-inch Compact Riding Mower (Model 7421902)

(Model 7421902) 60V 30-inch Compact Steering Wheel Zero-Turn Mower (Model 7422702)

(Model 7422702) 60V 42-inch Crossover Riding Mower (Model 7409002)

(Model 7409002) 60V 42-inch Crossover Zero-Turn Mower (Model 7409302)

The curated assortment of Greenworks® battery-powered outdoor products available in more than 1,200 stores includes:

60V 21" Dual Blade Dual Battery Port Self-Propelled Mower (Model 2546202)

(Model 2546202) 60V 21" Dual Blade Self-Propelled Mower (Model 2546402)

(Model 2546402) 60V 21" Push Lawn Mower (Model 2546502)

(Model 2546502) 60V 750 CFM 170 MPH Blower (Model 2429802)

(Model 2429802) 60V 630 CFM 170 MPH Blower (Model 2429902)

(Model 2429902) 60V 16" String Trimmer and 630 CFM Blower Combo Kit (Model 1359802)

(Model 1359802) 60V 16" Carbon Fiber Shaft String Trimmer (Model 2136502)

(Model 2136502) 60V 16" String Trimmer (Model 2134302)

(Model 2134302) 60V 26" Hedge Trimmer (Model 2216602)

(Model 2216602) 60V 18" Chainsaw (Model 2028502)

(Model 2028502) 60V 16" Chainsaw (Model 2028602)

(Model 2028602) Accessories include two 60V batteries, two 60V chargers, 0.095 line, and a bar and chain lubricant.

