Greenworks® Commercial Celebrates 10 Years with Up to $10,000 in Instant Savings on OPTIMUS™ Zero-Turn Mowers

Anniversary offer helps make battery-powered equipment a more accessible, high-performance alternative to gas for professional landscapers

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks® Commercial, a pioneer and proven leader in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by introducing up to $10,000 in instant anniversary savings on select OPTIMUS™ ride-on and stand-on zero-turn mowers. The limited time offer marks a significant milestone for the company and the industry, helping make high-performance electric equipment a more accessible and practical alternative for professional landscaping fleets.

The instant savings apply to select 48", 52", 60", and 72" OPTIMUS™ ride-on and stand-on zero-turn mower models, reducing the average price of a commercial zero-turn mower from approximately $29,000 to $19,000. By closing the long-standing price gap between battery-powered and gas-powered equipment, the anniversary offer creates a new conversion moment for professionals evaluating the transition to electric.

When combined with reduced fuel, maintenance, and operating costs, many professional fleets can achieve return on investment in months instead of years, delivering meaningful time savings, lower total cost of ownership, and improved day-to-day performance. Customers are encouraged to visit their local Greenworks® Commercial dealer for full details.

"This anniversary is about the professionals who have trusted Greenworks to power their work over the past decade," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "By offering instant savings at the point of purchase, we're making it easier for more landscapers to access electric equipment that delivers the performance, productivity, and long-term value they expect without compromise."

A Look Behind the Brand and What's Next

Founded with a mission to advance battery power technology, Greenworks® Commercial has spent the past 10 years redefining what outdoor power equipment can be. Through extensive research, engineering, and real-world performance testing, the company has consistently delivered battery-powered solutions designed to meet the demands of commercial use while proving that electric equipment can outperform legacy gas tools.

Over the past decade, Greenworks® Commercial has evolved from an emerging innovator into one of the most recognized names in battery-powered outdoor equipment, achieving sustained double-digit growth across both residential and commercial markets. That momentum has been fueled by the launch of the OPTIMUS™ commercial platform in 2024, developed with direct input from more than 200 landscape professionals and engineered to deliver extreme power, comprehensive fleet coverage, and real-world productivity gains that compete directly with and exceed traditional gas systems.

Today, the OPTIMUS™ platform offers a complete trailer solution across every major category, including zero-turn ride-on and stand-on mowers, walk-behind mowers, handheld tools such as trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and hedge trimmers, advanced end-to-end charging innovations, and the CORE Battery Collection. With more than 85 commercial-grade products, OPTIMUS has helped Greenworks meet accelerating demand from landscaping professionals and tree care specialists seeking equipment that delivers extreme performance, productivity gains, and long-term operating cost savings, all without gas.

Greenworks' commitment to excellence has been recognized through 10 Pro Tool Innovation Awards and three additional finalist honors, along with recognition from Green Industry Pros, expanded American Green Zone Alliance product certification, and strategic commercial partnerships that broaden access for professional fleets nationwide.

As Greenworks® Commercial enters its next decade, the company remains focused on advancing battery-powered solutions that continue to redefine what commercial outdoor power equipment can be. In 2026, the OPTIMUS platform will expand further with new innovations, including advancements in autonomous mower and robotics solutions, as well as new commercial tools such as a high-powered string trimmer and industry-leading backpack blowers.

For more information about Greenworks® Commercial, its OPTIMUS™ portfolio, and the 10-year anniversary instant savings offer, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

About Greenworks® Commercial

Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® Commercial has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good. Delivering complete fleet capabilities with battery-powered equipment tailored for landscaping and tree care professionals, Greenworks® Commercial is setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment through its nationwide network of servicing dealers. For more information, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

