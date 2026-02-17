Greenworks® Commercial Makes History with First-Ever Battery-Powered Tools at World Ice Art Championships

Greenworks® Commercial brings battery power to the Multi Block Competition for the first time, exclusively equipping one team with next-generation 82V OPTIMUS chainsaws

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks® Commercial, the pioneer and proven leader in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, is making history at the 2026 World Ice Art Championships by equipping a competing team in the Multi Block Competition with the event's first battery-powered tools.

Greenworks Commercial HOG Saw being used by Ken Palmer on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Held annually in Fairbanks, Alaska, the World Ice Art Championships are internationally recognized for their scale, technical complexity and demanding carving conditions. The Multi Block Competition challenges teams of four artists to transform nine massive blocks of ice, each measuring 6 feet tall, 4 feet wide, 3 feet thick and weighing more than 3,000 pounds, into monumental sculptures over six days. The project will leverage the sustained power, precision control and consistent performance of Greenworks® Commercial's OPTIMUS tools throughout the duration of the event.

The competing team, which includes team captain Dean Demarais, Ryan Anderson, David Smith and Cad Kilpatrick, will use Greenworks' 82V OPTIMUS chainsaws exclusively across a range of bar lengths and power outputs, including its high-powered 82V 5.0 kW H.O.G. CHAINSAW. The lineup will tackle detailed carving and large-scale material removal, supported by Greenworks' high capacity 82V OPTIMUS batteries. The company's participation marks a significant milestone for the competition, demonstrating how next generation battery technology delivers unmatched performance in rigorous and demanding conditions.

"Our OPTIMUS lineup is designed for professionals who depend on consistent performance day after day," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "The World Ice Art Championships provide a unique environment to demonstrate that capability at scale, where precision, endurance and reliability are essential from start to finish."

The Multi Block Competition begins Feb. 16, 2026, at 8 a.m. and concludes Feb. 21, 2026, at 10 p.m., with awards presented during the official Awards Night on Feb. 22, 2026, at 8 p.m. Sculptures will remain on display throughout the competition, offering attendees the opportunity to experience firsthand the capabilities of battery-powered outdoor power equipment.

For more information about the competitors and ice carving challenges, visit icealaska.com. For additional information about Greenworks® Commercial's full product line, dealer locations and updates, visit greenworkscommercial.com.

About Greenworks® Commercial

Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® Commercial has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good. Delivering complete fleet capabilities with battery-powered equipment tailored for landscaping and tree care professionals, Greenworks® Commercial is setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment through its nationwide network of servicing dealers. For more information, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

