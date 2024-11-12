Greenworks Commercial Customer Support Center Grand Opening - Paving the Way for California's Gas Ban Transition

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What: Media is invited to join the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Greenworks Commercial Support Center. This milestone marks Greenworks Commercial's commitment to supporting California's residents and businesses shift from gas-powered to battery-operated solutions, in alignment with the state's landmark ban on the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers and other small off-road engines across the Golden State.

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Time: Exclusive Media Hour at 10:00 AM; Official Program from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Where: Greenworks Commercial Support Center at 29023 The Old Road, Valencia, California 91355

What to Expect:

Exclusive Media Hour: Prior to the official ribbon cutting, we invite media to an exclusive hour starting at 10:00 AM to meet with Greenworks CEO Yin Chen and learn more about Greenworks' commitment to driving sustainable practices and innovative solutions in California .

VIP Access: Be among the first to tour this state-of-the-art facility designed to revolutionize customer support while championing eco-friendly solutions.

Immersive Experiences: Engage in interactive demonstrations showcasing Greenworks' latest green technologies and how they're changing the game for consumers and businesses alike.

Battery Power Success Stories: Hear from industry leaders and visionaries who are at the forefront of the sustainability movement. Gain insights that could shape the future of green initiatives.

RSVP: Confirm attendance by emailing [email protected] by December 2.

We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting event!

** THIS EVENT IS RSVP ONLY ** ONLY THOSE ON LIST WILL BE ADMITTED **

Contact:

Alexa Dargis

[email protected]

630-248-0434

About Greenworks® Commercial

Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good. Greenworks® Commercial offers a range of battery-powered solutions for landscaping professionals setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment. Greenworks® also offers a non-commercial product line designed for homeowners and do-it-yourselfers, which is available online and at more than 11,000 retail locations. For more information, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

