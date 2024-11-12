Greenworks Commercial Customer Support Center Grand Opening - Paving the Way for California's Gas Ban Transition
Nov 12, 2024
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What: Media is invited to join the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Greenworks Commercial Support Center. This milestone marks Greenworks Commercial's commitment to supporting California's residents and businesses shift from gas-powered to battery-operated solutions, in alignment with the state's landmark ban on the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers and other small off-road engines across the Golden State.
When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Time: Exclusive Media Hour at 10:00 AM; Official Program from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Where: Greenworks Commercial Support Center at 29023 The Old Road, Valencia, California 91355
What to Expect:
- Exclusive Media Hour: Prior to the official ribbon cutting, we invite media to an exclusive hour starting at 10:00 AM to meet with Greenworks CEO Yin Chen and learn more about Greenworks' commitment to driving sustainable practices and innovative solutions in California.
- VIP Access: Be among the first to tour this state-of-the-art facility designed to revolutionize customer support while championing eco-friendly solutions.
- Immersive Experiences: Engage in interactive demonstrations showcasing Greenworks' latest green technologies and how they're changing the game for consumers and businesses alike.
- Battery Power Success Stories: Hear from industry leaders and visionaries who are at the forefront of the sustainability movement. Gain insights that could shape the future of green initiatives.
RSVP: Confirm attendance by emailing [email protected] by December 2.
We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting event!
** THIS EVENT IS RSVP ONLY ** ONLY THOSE ON LIST WILL BE ADMITTED **
Contact:
Alexa Dargis
[email protected]
630-248-0434
About Greenworks® Commercial
Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good. Greenworks® Commercial offers a range of battery-powered solutions for landscaping professionals setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment. Greenworks® also offers a non-commercial product line designed for homeowners and do-it-yourselfers, which is available online and at more than 11,000 retail locations. For more information, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.
