Greenworks Debuts Next Generation AiMowbot Robotic Mowers at Walmart

Featuring intelligent navigation and wire-free perimeter mapping powered by RTKVision™ technology, Greenworks' homeowner-ready AiMowbot brings precision, power and fully autonomous lawn care to Walmart shoppers nationwide

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks, the pioneer and proven leader in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, announces the launch of its next generation AiMowbot robotic mowers at Walmart. Now available for purchase online and in stores nationwide, the new lineup brings Greenworks' most advanced robotic mowing technology to Walmart shoppers, making high-performance, fully autonomous lawn care more accessible than ever.

Debuting four all-new platforms, the lineup brings quality, automated landscaping directly to homeowners. The C Series, which includes the AiMowbot C20 and AiMowbot C40, is designed for traditional, mostly flat residential yards. Both equipped to handle slopes up to 45%, the C20 mows up to ½ acre, while the C40 covers up to one acre. The G Series, featuring the AiMowbot G20AWD and AiMowbot G40AWD, introduces the industry's first true all-wheel drive robotic mower delivering superior traction and stability to go up, down and across uneven terrain and steep slopes up to 80%. This advanced system provides a safer alternative to mowing steep slopes with a traditional walk-behind mower, helping reduce the physical strain and risk often associated with tackling challenging inclines.

With its ultra quiet operation and an integrated headlight, the robotic mower can mow at night, early mornings and in any low light setting. Its adjustable cutting system, SmartCut(tm), electronically cuts from 0.75" up to 4" on select models, allowing the AiMowbot to cut any type of grass. It gives homeowners a reliable, low-maintenance way to achieve a consistently clean, even cut through a simple smartphone app.

Powered by the company's new RTKVision™ system, the robotic mowers integrate multi-camera sensing, precision mapping and AI-assisted object detection and avoidance, enabling precise, wire-free lawn mapping and navigation. The system can recognize and avoid more than 200 objects, helping protect pets, property and unexpected yard obstacles. The new models feature ToF depth cameras, stereo vision and QR-code wire-free docking for unmatched cut accuracy. These innovations unlock a new era in consumer robotics by enabling fully autonomous, highly intelligent mowing that fits seamlessly into the lives of Walmart's busy, everyday homeowners.

"For more than twenty years, landscaping professionals have relied on Greenworks for power, performance and durability," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "Our new AiMowbot lineup brings a level of precision, intelligence and terrain capability that goes beyond what most robotic mowers offer today. Through our partnership with Walmart, we're making that advanced engineering more accessible, giving homeowners a smarter, easier way to maintain a beautiful lawn."

The new Greenworks AiMowbot models are fully assembled in Morristown, TN, and are available to purchase now at Walmart online and in stores, with pricing starting at $998.

For more information on Greenworks' latest AiMowbot lineup and product offerings, visit greenworkstools.com and walmart.com.

