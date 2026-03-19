Greenworks Honored with 2026 Best of Luxury Design Award from Interiors Southeast

Award highlights Greenworks' next-generation battery-powered tools for its modern design that meets real-world needs of homeowners, DIY enthusiasts and more

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks, the pioneer and proven leader in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, has been named a 2026 Best of Luxury Design award winner by Interiors Southeast, Modern Luxury's Atlanta-based home and design publication. Greenworks was selected for the modern, intuitive design of its outdoor power equipment, handheld tools and robotics lineup, delivering optimal efficiency, unmatched performance and advanced battery-powered technology.

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Curated annually, the Best of Luxury Design list highlights standout brands shaping the future of residential living across the Southeast. While rooted in premium design standards, the recognition underscores Greenworks' ability to translate ergonomic design into practical, everyday solutions that meet the needs of today's homeowners.

"Thoughtful design is what allows innovation to scale," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "We're proud to be recognized for creating tools that look modern, work hard and meet the needs of every type of homeowner."

Greenworks was featured in Volume 1 of Interiors Southeast, which circulated in February 2026. The brand will be recognized alongside fellow Best of Luxury Design honorees at the publication's annual Summer Soirée.

For more information on Greenworks' latest product offerings, visit www.greenworkstools.com.

About Greenworks®

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks® is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks® offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24-volt, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt. For more information about Greenworks®, please visit www.greenworkstools.com.

Contact: Lauren Glascock

Interdependence Public Relations

314-619-9627

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenworks