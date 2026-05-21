Historic launch and expansion deliver more power for pro-level performance, next-generation battery innovation and the industry's most versatile 24V ecosystem

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks, the leader in battery-powered innovation known for lawn equipment and professional outdoor power equipment, today announced a landmark expansion exclusively at Walmart with the launch of the new Greenworks Pro 24V POWERALL™ professional power tool lineup and an expanded assortment of Greenworks 24V POWERALL™ consumer tools for homeowners and everyday users.

Greenworks Launches New Pro Power Tool Line Exclusively at Walmart with Expanded 24V POWERALL™ Platform Greenworks Launches New Pro Power Tool Line Exclusively at Walmart with Expanded 24V POWERALL™ Platform

This expansion includes both pro-grade and consumer tools, redefining expectations for cordless power tools at the world's largest and most accessible retailer. With this launch, POWERALL™ has become the industry's widest 24V power tool assortment, including 48V (24V x 2) tools compatible with the same batteries. Upgrades like brushless motors and tabless batteries result in more power, longer runtimes and faster charging than legacy 18V or 20V systems.

"This is not just a product launch. It is a shift in how power tools are designed and used," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "We have built a platform that delivers true pro-grade performance with smarter battery technology, faster charging and the flexibility to power everything from heavy-duty tools to everyday devices. We wanted one platform that could power your work, home and life, from the jobsite to the lawn to the garage."

Introducing Greenworks Pro 24V POWERALL™

The new Greenworks Pro 24V POWERALL™ lineup is designed for both professionals and demanding users seeking high-performance cordless power tools backed by advanced battery innovation.

Greenworks Pro tools feature:

Up to two times more torque and ten times longer motor life with brushless technology

38% more power under load, from tabless battery tech

Rapid charging capabilities, recovering to 80% in 15 minutes

Durable, high-output tools engineered for demanding applications

Greenworks Pro product highlights include:

Expanded Greenworks 24V POWERALL™ Lineup

Alongside the new professional lineup, Greenworks is also expanding its 24V POWERALL™ consumer tool assortment at Walmart, offering homeowners and everyday users a complete cordless solution for projects around the home and yard.

The 24V POWERALL™ platform delivers:

Up to 20% more power and 20% longer runtime than 18V competitors

USB-C batteries that can function like power banks to charge your devices

A simplified battery ecosystem across more than 200 compatible tools and devices

POWERALL™ consumer product highlights include:

Expanding Access to Pro-Grade Innovation Nationwide

Introducing the Greenworks Pro line exclusively at Walmart, alongside the expanded 24V POWERALL™ lineup, makes advanced cordless performance more accessible to professionals and everyday users nationwide.

"Customers are looking for tools and power equipment that deliver professional-level performance, reliability and value," said Corey Bender, senior vice president of Merchandising at Walmart. "With the introduction of Greenworks Pro at Walmart, we're expanding our assortment with innovative solutions that help customers confidently tackle everything from everyday fixes to larger home improvement projects, all at a value they can trust Walmart to provide."

The new and expanded POWERALL™ lineup is now available at Walmart stores nationwide, on Walmart.com and on Business.Walmart.com for professionals, with same-day delivery available from more than 4,500 stores.

A Defining Moment for Battery-Powered Tools

As cordless power tools continue shifting toward battery-powered systems, Greenworks leads the transition with the POWERALL™ platform and Greenworks Pro tools, outperforming older systems while simplifying how users power up their home, yard or workplace.

For more information, visit www.greenworkstools.com.

About Greenworks®

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks® is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks® offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24/48-volt POWERALL™, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt. For more information about Greenworks®, please visit www.greenworkstools.com.

Contact: Lauren Glascock

Interdependence Public Relations

314-619-9627

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenworks