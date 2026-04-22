Greenworks Powers Earth Month 2026 with Opportunities to Win Its Next-Generation Battery-Powered Outdoor Power Equipment

Greenworks is empowering fans and communities to adopt battery-powered equipment this Earth Month through a social giveaway and a nationwide cleanup competition with Keep America Beautiful

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks, the pioneer and proven leader in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, is celebrating Earth Month 2026 with a social media giveaway offering fans the chance to win its 80V 3-Piece Combo Kit, alongside a partnership with Keep America Beautiful's "250 Pickup SMS Challenge," where participants can win a suite of 80V tools and the brand's AiMowbot C20. Together, these initiatives empower participants to make the transition from gas to battery-powered solutions and embrace more sustainable outdoor practices.

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On April 16, Greenworks gave fans the opportunity to win its Earth Day Giveaway, which included an 80V 25" Dual Blade Self-Propelled Mower, 80V 730 CFM Jet Blower and 80V 16" String Trimmer. Fans entered by following Greenworks on Instagram, liking the official giveaway post and commenting on how they celebrate Earth Day with the hashtag #GreenworksEarthDay. The giveaway ran through April 21, 2026, with one winner selected at random and announced today, Earth Day, in a collaborative post with Greenworks' partner and HGTV personality, Chip Wade.

In addition to the giveaway, Greenworks is partnering with Keep America Beautiful on prizes for its "250 Pickup SMS Challenge," which is part of the organization's "Greatest American Cleanup" initiative leading up to the nation's 250th anniversary. The nationwide campaign encourages participants to pick up litter in their communities and track their impact by texting in the number of pieces collected, with top participants eligible to receive prizes. As part of the collaboration, Greenworks will provide a suite of its battery-powered tools to award the winners, including:

"Earth Month is an opportunity to show that powerful outdoor equipment doesn't have to come at the expense of the environment," said Yin Chen. "Through these initiatives, we're not only raising awareness, but enabling more people to experience the performance, convenience and sustainability benefits of battery power by putting these tools directly into their hands."

As sustainability becomes an increasing priority for homeowners and professionals alike, battery-powered outdoor equipment is redefining what's possible in outdoor maintenance. Greenworks is at the forefront of the transition, delivering emissions-free, next-generation technology with unmatched performance, making it easier than ever to power a cleaner, more efficient future.

To learn more about Greenworks' Earth Day social giveaway, visit www.greenworkstools.com/pages/earth-day-2026. For more information on Keep America Beautiful's "Greatest American Cleanup," visit kab.org/greatest-american-cleanup.

About Greenworks®

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks® is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks® offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24/48-volt PowerAll™, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt. For more information about Greenworks®, please visit www.greenworkstools.com.

Contact: Lauren Glascock

Interdependence Public Relations

314-619-9627

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenworks