Greenworks Names Kevin Holzworth President of North America as Company Accelerates Retail Growth, Next-Generation Product Innovation and Battery-Powered Adoption

Following eight years of company leadership, Kevin Holzworth steps into expanded role to support the next era of growth and expansion of Greenworks' battery-first ecosystem

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks, the pioneer and proven leader in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, announced Kevin Holzworth as President of North America as the company powers the future of next-generation battery technology, connected ecosystems and category leadership across North America.

Kevin Holzworth

The leadership announcement follows continued momentum across Greenworks' expanding retail footprint, including the launch of its 24V Pro POWERALL platform at Walmart in May. Backed by a growing pipeline of high-performance outdoor power equipment and new energy storage solutions to be announced later this year, Greenworks continues advancing its vision for a more accessible, battery-powered future.

"The outdoor power equipment industry is entering a transformational moment driven by battery-powered innovation, intelligent technology and evolving consumer expectations," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "As demand continues accelerating across both consumer and professional markets, we remain focused on scaling the Greenworks platform across North America and Kevin's ongoing leadership is instrumental to that growth."

Holzworth brings more than two decades of retail and merchandising leadership experience to the role, including eight years at Greenworks, propelling the company's most pivotal growth stages. Most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Holzworth previously spent more than 13 years at Lowe's Companies in leadership roles across merchandising and global sourcing, where he was first introduced to the Greenworks brand through the outdoor power equipment category.

Holzworth added, "The industry is rapidly moving beyond gas-powered equipment and Greenworks is leading that transition at scale. We're continuing to push performance, innovation and accessibility forward across every category, bringing next-generation solutions to homeowners and professionals across the nation."

For more information on Greenworks and its latest company announcements, visit www.greenworkstools.com/pages/greenworks-in-the-news.

About Greenworks®

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks® is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks® offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24/48-volt POWERALL™, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt. For more information about Greenworks®, please visit www.greenworkstools.com.

Contact: Lauren Glascock

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SOURCE Greenworks