Greenworks Opens New Commercial Support Center in California, Highlighting Sustainability and Innovation

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Greenworks, a leader in sustainable, battery-powered outdoor solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of its new Greenworks Commercial Customer Support Center just outside of LA in Valencia, California. This significant milestone reinforces Greenworks' unwavering commitment to supporting California's landmark gas-powered engine ban and facilitating the shift to battery-first solutions.

The Greenworks Commercial Customer Support Center will serve as a hub for education, training, and hands-on support for California businesses. This customer-focused facility is designed to help businesses smoothly transition to battery-operated solutions by providing service and support, product demonstrations, and personalized consultations. Greenworks will now be onsite and in person, ensuring businesses can seamlessly integrate its best-in-class, high-performance, eco-friendly equipment into their daily operations. These solutions are designed to improve business efficiency by reducing fuel and maintenance costs, while increasing employee and customer satisfaction with quieter, safer, and easier-to-use tools. Businesses will benefit from longer equipment lifespans, reduced downtime, and lower operational expenses, all while supporting sustainability goals.

"We are thrilled to open our new Customer Support Center in California, a state at the forefront of environmental innovation," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "Our mission has always been to provide businesses with high-performance solutions that enhance productivity, improve employee satisfaction, and deliver exceptional value to customers. This new center underscores our commitment to offering top-tier support and service, helping businesses operate more efficiently while meeting the needs of both their teams and clients."

The new Customer Support Center is a testament to Greenworks' dedication to providing businesses with the tools and support they need to transition to battery-powered solutions. As California moves forward with its initiative to phase out the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers, lawnmowers, and other small off-road engines, Greenworks is leading the charge by offering high-quality, sustainable, battery-operated outdoor equipment that not only align with the state's environment goals but also boost efficiencies and cost savings for businesses. With this new facility, Greenworks is excited to further showcase its leadership in battery-first technology, providing California's businesses with the resources they need to transition to cleaner, more sustainable solutions.

