Greenworks® Partners with BISSELL® to Launch BISSELL® CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery industry leader Greenworks® and BISSELL, a leader in homecare solutions, partner to announce the launch of the new BISSELL® CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum series, powered by the innovative POWERALL™ 24-volt lithium-ion battery by Greenworks®.

Both new, powerful BISSELL® vacuums in the series – the CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum and the CleanView® XR Pet Stick Vacuum boast more powerful motors and increased run times:

The CleanView ® XR Stick Vacuum was engineered to have a 40% more powerful motor 1 and up to 35 minutes 2 of runtime.

With increased run times on a single charge, both new vacuums make it easy to clean more effectively with cordless freedom. Since its launch in 2014, the same 100% compatible POWERALL™ 24V battery can be found in millions of households across the country, powering more than 125 different Greenworks® products, from mowers, trimmers, blowers and chain saws to drills, sanders, saws, lights, vacuums and even scooters.

The BISSELL® CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum and CleanView® XR Pet Stick Vacuum can clean up messes from floor to ceiling, with three cleaning modes. They easily convert into a handheld vacuum to clean small areas where dirt clusters. Users can remove the floor nozzle to use the Stick Vacuum as an extension wand to tackle messes high and low throughout a home, car, and more. The CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum comes with a dusting brush and crevice tool, while the CleanView® XR Pet Stick Vacuum also includes an all-new deep cleaning fur brush.

Notable features of the CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum series include:

Removable POWER ALL™ 24V lithium-ion battery, providing cordless freedom with three cleaning modes.

Full set of onboard tools and wall mount for versatile cleaning with easy storage.

"We are excited to partner with BISSELL to launch the CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum series featuring our POWERALL™ 24-volt battery," said Klaus Hahn, President of Greenworks North America. "We look forward to helping BISSELL expand its cleaning products portfolio with new and innovative power solutions to simplify projects in and around the home."

"We're committed to developing cleaning tools that combine innovation with convenience, and this partnership with Greenworks to include the removable POWERALL™ 24V lithium-ion battery in our CleanView XR Stick Vac series is helping us achieve that," said Megan Clingersmith, brand manager, Vacuums, at BISSELL. "We appreciate their partnership and look forward to getting this new Stick Vac with improved cleaning power into the homes of our customers."

The new vacuums are now available online at BISSELL.com, online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com and at select Walmart locations.

To learn more about Greenworks® products please visit greenworkstools.com.

1Versus competitor's WS642 nominal wattage.

2In Standard mode using the hand vac.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

BISSELL is committed to helping people and their pets share happy, healthy homes. From patenting the improved carpet sweeper in 1876 to debuting the revolutionary CrossWave® wet-dry cleaning machine 140 years later, BISSELL continues to thoughtfully innovate pet-inspired products for every type of home, delivering a true clean you can see, feel and smell. Family-owned with a unique dedication to and love for pets, BISSELL® is the pet-inspired homecare brand you can feel good about purchasing. Through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps save a homeless pet in need. Find us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Greenworks®

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24-volt, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt Commercial. The products are available from a variety of retailers and independent dealers including Amazon.com, Best Buy, Costco, GreenworksTools.com, Lowes, Menards, NorthernTool.com, Target.com, Tractor Supply, and Walmart.com.

SOURCE Greenworks