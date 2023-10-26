Greenworks® Partners with BISSELL® to Launch BISSELL® CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum Series

News provided by

Greenworks

26 Oct, 2023, 12:04 ET

First BISSELL® Vacuums with a Removeable, Rechargeable Battery

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery industry leader Greenworks® and BISSELL, a leader in homecare solutions, partner to announce the launch of the new BISSELL® CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum series, powered by the innovative POWERALL™ 24-volt lithium-ion battery by Greenworks®.

Both new, powerful BISSELL® vacuums in the series – the CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum and the CleanView® XR Pet Stick Vacuum boast more powerful motors and increased run times:

Continue Reading
Battery industry leader Greenworks® and BISSELL, a leader in homecare solutions, partner to announce the launch of the new BISSELL® CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum series, powered by the innovative POWERALL™ 24-volt lithium-ion battery by Greenworks®.
Battery industry leader Greenworks® and BISSELL, a leader in homecare solutions, partner to announce the launch of the new BISSELL® CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum series, powered by the innovative POWERALL™ 24-volt lithium-ion battery by Greenworks®.

With increased run times on a single charge, both new vacuums make it easy to clean more effectively with cordless freedom. Since its launch in 2014, the same 100% compatible POWERALL™ 24V battery can be found in millions of households across the country, powering more than 125 different Greenworks® products, from mowers, trimmers, blowers and chain saws to drills, sanders, saws, lights, vacuums and even scooters.

The BISSELL® CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum and CleanView® XR Pet Stick Vacuum can clean up messes from floor to ceiling, with three cleaning modes. They easily convert into a handheld vacuum to clean small areas where dirt clusters. Users can remove the floor nozzle to use the Stick Vacuum as an extension wand to tackle messes high and low throughout a home, car, and more. The CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum comes with a dusting brush and crevice tool, while the CleanView® XR Pet Stick Vacuum also includes an all-new deep cleaning fur brush.

Notable features of the CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum series include:

  • Removable POWERALL™ 24V lithium-ion battery, providing cordless freedom with three cleaning modes.
  • LED headlights and swivel steering help find where dirt hides.
  • Full set of onboard tools and wall mount for versatile cleaning with easy storage.

"We are excited to partner with BISSELL to launch the CleanView® XR Stick Vacuum series featuring our POWERALL™ 24-volt battery," said Klaus Hahn, President of Greenworks North America. "We look forward to helping BISSELL expand its cleaning products portfolio with new and innovative power solutions to simplify projects in and around the home."

"We're committed to developing cleaning tools that combine innovation with convenience, and this partnership with Greenworks to include the removable POWERALL™ 24V lithium-ion battery in our CleanView XR Stick Vac series is helping us achieve that," said Megan Clingersmith, brand manager, Vacuums, at BISSELL. "We appreciate their partnership and look forward to getting this new Stick Vac with improved cleaning power into the homes of our customers."

The new vacuums are now available online at BISSELL.com, online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com and at select Walmart locations.

To learn more about Greenworks® products please visit greenworkstools.com.

1Versus competitor's WS642 nominal wattage.
2In Standard mode using the hand vac.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.
BISSELL is committed to helping people and their pets share happy, healthy homes. From patenting the improved carpet sweeper in 1876 to debuting the revolutionary CrossWave® wet-dry cleaning machine 140 years later, BISSELL continues to thoughtfully innovate pet-inspired products for every type of home, delivering a true clean you can see, feel and smell. Family-owned with a unique dedication to and love for pets, BISSELL® is the pet-inspired homecare brand you can feel good about purchasing. Through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps save a homeless pet in need. Find us on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.

About Greenworks®
An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24-volt, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt Commercial. The products are available from a variety of retailers and independent dealers including Amazon.com, Best Buy, Costco, GreenworksTools.com, Lowes, Menards, NorthernTool.com, Target.com, Tractor Supply, and Walmart.com.

SOURCE Greenworks

Also from this source

Greenworks Announces Launch Plans for New Battery-Powered Go-Kart, Minibike, E-Bikes, Scooter and UTV

Greenworks Announces Launch Plans for New Battery-Powered Go-Kart, Minibike, E-Bikes, Scooter and UTV

Greenworks® introduces battery-powered transportation with extreme power, range, and style that the entire family can enjoy -- including an electric...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.