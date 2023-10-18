Greenworks Revolutionizes the World of Chainsaws with the First Ever H.O.G. Saw

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks Commercial, the leading provider of battery-operated outdoor power equipment, is making landscaping history by introducing the very first 70cc battery-powered chainsaw, the H.O.G. Saw, at the 2023 Equip Expo.

The launch of the industry-leading 20-inch chainsaw, with 24- and 28-inch compatibility, expands Greenworks' chainsaw lineup into the 70cc range. With an astounding 4.3 kW superior brushless motor, the H.O.G. Saw is packaged with a 6 Ah pouch pack and dual port charger.

Greenworks Commercial introduces the H.O.G. Saw, the first 70cc battery-powered chainsaw.
The H.O.G. Saw isn't just any ordinary chainsaw; it's a technological marvel. A central "nerve system" controls each digital brushless motor and 82V battery — and monitors the information passing between them thousands of times every split second. This central nerve system creates a highly efficient closed-loop system that intelligently reacts to ever-changing landscaping conditions.

"With the addition of the H.O.G. Saw to our lineup, our team here is pushing the boundaries of what battery power is capable of," said Andrew Schofield, Greenworks Commercial product manager. "Professionals can leave behind all the noise, fumes and emissions that come with gas without sacrificing power and performance."

Greenworks is on a mission to redefine the landscaping industry. Their line of battery-powered chainsaws not only champions environmental sustainability but also introduces cutting-edge technology that's shaping the future of the commercial landscaping sector.

"Using a Greenworks Commercial saw makes job sites safer with easier maneuverability and better productivity," said Ken Palmer, co-founder of ArborMaster®.

Greenworks Commercial is the gateway to the future of outdoor power equipment. With the broadest line of commercial-grade lithium-ion outdoor professional equipment in the industry, they're here to make landscaping dreams a reality.

To witness the revolution up close, visit booths 3182 (Exhibit Facility) and 8120D (Outdoor Demo Area) at the 2023 Equip Expo in Louisville, KY.

About Greenworks Commercial:
Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good.  Greenworks Commercial offers a range of battery-powered solutions for landscaping professionals and homeowners, setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment. For more information, visit http://greenworkscommercial.com/.

