Greenworks® Unveils Two New State-of-the-Art Facilities To Bolster Speed, Service, and Operations in North America

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks®, a worldwide leader in battery technology known for cordless outdoor and lifestyle products, announced two leading-edge facilities in Nevada and Ontario, Canada. These world-class buildings encompass warehouse, office, and creative studio space, enabling the company to strengthen operations, provide faster delivery on the West Coast and offer enhanced customer service. Opening March 1, 2024, the Greenworks® West Coast Warehouse and Service Center will provide swift distribution, plus a commercial service repair center. The Greenworks® Ontario Canadian Headquarters and Warehouse, which opened last fall, includes the trilingual North America Customer Service Team, a sales showroom, repair center, state-of-the-art distribution center, and a photo and video studio.

The Greenworks® West Coast Warehouse and Service Center (onleft) will open March 1, enabling delivery West of the Rockies in 48 hours or less. The cutting-edge Greenworks® Ontario Canadian Headquarters and Warehouse, which opened last fall, includes the trilingual North America Customer Service Team, a sales showroom, repair center, state-of-the-art distribution center, and a photo and video studio.

"We're excited to announce the grand opening of our latest investments, which expands the Greenworks® footprint and business operations deeper into our commercial, direct-to-consumer, and retail partnerships," says Klaus Hahn, President of Greenworks® North America. "The new state-of-the-art Reno warehouse will enable delivery West of the Rockies in 48 hours or less, and the Ontario, Canada, facility will strengthen our operations and superior customer service."

With a grand opening on March 1, 2024, the Greenworks® West Coast Warehouse and Service Center will revolutionize operations. Strategically located near Reno, Nevada, in Spanish Springs, this prime location positions Greenworks® to cater to the massive market in California from a single location.

The 102,000-square-foot building includes over 4,400 square feet of modern office space. This facility features an impressive 32-foot ceiling to accommodate vertical storage, 24 dock doors for world-class shipping and two ground level, easy access, maintenance doors, for its industry-leading mobile service center team and commercial service repair center.

"The Reno warehouse will include our West Coast service technology center and our Greenworks® Commercial Learning Center, where our dealers and staff will have the best training to service our customers' needs," says Tony Marchese, Senior Vice President of Greenworks® Commercial.

The Greenworks® Ontario Warehouse, located in Holland Landing, Ontario, opened its doors on Sept.1, 2023. The 313,000-square-foot building includes 29,000 square feet of office space and a leading-edge showroom. Situated on a sprawling 34 acres, the space includes 18 acres on the "Green Belt of Ontario," backing onto the East Holland Landing River.

Equipped with 21 dock doors for world-class shipping, the facility includes a warehouse for bulk items, a sales showroom, and an on-site service and repair center where consumers can have products assembled or delivered door-to-door. The facility hosts the Greenworks® North America Customer Service team, a diverse group of over 50 specialists fluent in English, French, and Spanish, dedicated to assisting customers with all their needs. A customer service training center is onsite, ensuring consistent, superior service for all Greenworks® customers. A modern creative studio enables Greenworks® to generate photo and video content for advertising and social media.

Sean Cake, Senior Vice President of Greenworks® Canada, unveils plans for the Greenworks® Ontario Warehouse, where a state-of-the-art robotic automated shipping system is set to revolutionize operations. "This cutting-edge addition reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing efficiency and caters to the needs of both commercial and residential customers. We continue to invest in our operations to allow for high level customer service while creating a seamless OMNI channel experience for our customers."

Launching March 1, 2024, the innovative AGV Robotic Automation Shipping System will auto-pick orders throughout the warehouse, pack, and ship for smoother and quicker delivery to customers.

In addition to these two facilities, Greenworks® North America includes warehouse, distribution, and office space in Mooresville, N.C.; an assembly line, warehouse, and distribution in Morristown, Tenn.; and a state-of-the art 500,000-square-foot B2C and retail distribution center in Morganton, N.C., which also is equipped with the AGV Robotic Automation Shipping System.

To learn more about Greenworks® please visit greenworkstools.com and greenworkstools.ca.

About Greenworks®

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks® is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks® offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24-volt, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt. The products are available from a variety of retailers: in the U.S., including Amazon.com, Best Buy, Costco, GreenworksTools.com, Lowes, Menards, NorthernTool.com, Target.com, Tractor Supply, and Walmart.com; in Canada including Amazon.ca, BestBuy.ca, BMR.ca, Canadian Tire, Costco.ca, Co-Op Federated, GC Duke, HomeDepot.ca, Home Hardware, Rona, RenoDepot.com, TheBay.com, and Walmart.ca. For more information about Greenworks®, please visit www.greenworkstools.com and www.greenworkstools.ca.

SOURCE Greenworks