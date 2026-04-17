Gregory A. Fishman and Mathew Rosengart Named to 2026 Los Angeles Business Journal Top 100 Lawyers List

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory A. Fishman and Mathew S. Rosengart, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Los Angeles office, were named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2026 "Top 100 Lawyers" list.

According to the publication, the list recognizes the achievements of the leading lawyers in the Los Angeles business community. This is Fishman's first recognition by the publication, as part of the Real Estate category. This is Rosengart's fifth consecutive year receiving this accolade in the Litigation category.

Fishman serves as co-chair of the firm's Global Real Estate Practice and co-managing shareholder of the Los Angeles office. He represents a wide range of clients, including public and private real estate companies, institutional investors, investment advisers, and financial institutions in acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, ground leasing, financing, leasing, and development across all property types, both domestically and internationally. On the finance side, he represents both lenders and borrowers in connection with construction, mezzanine, and secured real estate financings, as well as loan workouts and restructurings. Fishman also advises real estate fund sponsors and investors on the formation of and investment in real estate funds with domestic and cross-border investment strategies. Beyond traditional real estate, he counsels restaurant groups on brand acquisitions, investment and capital-raising initiatives, intellectual property matters, and lease negotiations. He has been recognized by publications such as The Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon, and Chambers USA Guide for his accomplishments in the real estate space.

Rosengart, co-chair of the firm's National Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice, is a former federal prosecutor and Justice Department trial attorney. A preeminent litigator, Rosengart has been described as a "heavyweight attorney" by Law360, a "powerhouse lawyer" and "legend" by ABC, a "heavy-hitting trial lawyer" by The Legal 500, and "Hollywood's King of Litigators" by Variety. Named one of America's Top 200 lawyers by Forbes, which described him as a "revered" litigator who "brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor," his other accolades include being named a California Lawyer Attorney of the Year by the Daily Journal; Lawyer of the Year by Above the Law, one of the 500 Leading Litigators in America by Lawdragon; being listed (twice) as a litigation Trailblazer by The National Law Journal; being named Litigator of the Week by The American Lawyer; and being recognized as a Media & Entertainment MVP by Law360. Rosengart was previously recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal on its "LA500" list of the most influential people in Los Angeles and a Top Litigator & Trial Attorney, which honors "masters of their craft" who "go to the proverbial mat for their clients."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP