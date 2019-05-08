Gregory Fredrickson, P.E. Joins STV As Vice President

Over the course of his career, Fredrickson has led the design, project management and construction management components of new and expanded passenger terminals, airline maintenance hangars, landside roadways and support facilities, and infrastructure improvements such as runways, taxiways and associated fuel lines and de-icing facilities.

"The addition of Greg to our aviation group couldn't come at a better time for STV," said STV president and CEO Milo Riverso, P.E., Ph.D., CCM. "Among other projects, we are currently working as part of two joint ventures that will transform New York's LaGuardia Airport and Newark's Liberty International Airport. As we build upon our success in serving our commercial aviation clients, Greg is ideally suited for the challenges that lie ahead."

In his most recent role with a major engineering firm, Fredrickson led a multidisciplinary team of 130 aviation professionals performing more than 500 projects at 120 airports annually. He has led a wide scope of assignments at major airports, including Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Dulles International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. His work at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was recognized for excellence by a state transportation group for outstanding design and construction quality.

Fredrickson earned Bachelor of Science degrees in both architectural engineering and civil engineering from Drexel University, and is a licensed professional engineer in Maryland.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and 9th in its Transportation category. STV is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, visit our website at www.stvinc.com or follow @STVGroup on Twitter or download the STV Pages app from Apple's App Store or Google Play.

