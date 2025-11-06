Gregorys Coffee Rings in The Holidays Celebrating NYC's Rich Heritage and Whole "Latte" Nostalgia

Specialty Coffee Company Serves Festive Lineup Steeped in Retro Holiday Drinks, Limited Coffee

Blends and Kitschy Classics for Every Gregular

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregorys Coffee ("Gregorys,") a New York City-born specialty coffee company within the Craveworthy Brands portfolio, is ringing in the holiday season with a limited-time menu that channels the city's timeless traditions.

Gregorys Coffee is ringing in the holiday season with a limited-time menu that channels the city's timeless traditions. Post this Available nationwide beginning November 6, 2025, through February 3, 2026, each offering in the holiday lineup is inspired by the retro flavors that defined New York City over time – Italian bakeries lined with Rainbow Cookies, European-style cafés serving Black Forest Cake and nostalgic winter treats.

"At Gregorys, we're endlessly inspired by the stories behind what we serve," said Gregory Zamfotis, Founder and CEO of Gregorys. "Every season starts with listening to what our guests are craving, not just in flavor, but in feeling. Right now, nostalgia and human connection are so prevalent. We saw that as the perfect opportunity to bring back the joy and warmth of classic holiday flavors, but through a Gregorys lens."

Sips of Nostalgia: A Festive Menu for Every Gregular

Available nationwide beginning November 6, 2025, through February 3, 2026, the holiday lineup features both new beverages and returning favorites.

Rainbow Cookie Latte: A love letter to New York's Italian American roots, this latte draws inspiration from the 19-century rainbow cookie. Raspberry purée, almond syrup and mocha foam come together for a sip that is equal parts heritage and holiday joy – a story that mirrors Gregorys' own beginnings.

: The nostalgic cookie goes matcha. Raspberry, almond and dark chocolate marzipan foam for an imaginative take on the vintage dessert. Black Forest Latte : A nod to the indulgent, European-inspired Black Forest Cake – rich cherry and dark chocolate come together in perfect harmony, topped with a decadent dark chocolate cream foam.

: A nod to the indulgent, European-inspired Black Forest Cake – rich cherry and dark chocolate come together in perfect harmony, topped with a decadent dark chocolate cream foam. Salted Caramel Matcha : A new holiday hero inspired by the cult-favorite Salted Caramel Cold Brew and reimagined for matcha lovers craving balance and sweetness.

: A new holiday hero inspired by the cult-favorite Salted Caramel Cold Brew and reimagined for matcha lovers craving balance and sweetness. Gingerbread Latte : A cup of comfort made with Gregorys' Night Vision Espresso, milk and house-made gingerbread syrup – a true taste of home for the holidays.

: A cup of comfort made with Gregorys' Night Vision Espresso, milk and house-made gingerbread syrup – a true taste of home for the holidays. Peppermint Mocha : Night Vision Espresso combined with chocolate and peppermint, topped with whipped cream to add an extra layer of holiday cheer and pep in your step.

: Night Vision Espresso combined with chocolate and peppermint, topped with whipped cream to add an extra layer of holiday cheer and pep in your step. Peppermint Hot Chocolate : Creamy, cozy and crafted for cold winter nights. Gregorys' decadent hot chocolate, served with a little spirit.

: Creamy, cozy and crafted for cold winter nights. Gregorys' decadent hot chocolate, served with a little spirit. Nu Mint (Cold Brew): Nutella, milk and peppermint flavor take Gregorys' Nu Brew to new heights for the holidays, topped with whipped cream and candy cane pieces.

Zamfotis continued, "A standout this season is a latte inspired by the classic Italian Rainbow Cookie. Memories of Sunday dinners capped off with Rainbow Cookies have us all warm inside. Taste the holiday season differently with us this year."

Limited Edition Coffee Blends: The Holiday Duo

Available nationwide in-store and online through the holiday season.

Winter Warmer : New at Gregorys, this cozy blend features flavor notes of sweet, muddled spice and ruddy wine with a smooth, balanced finish – the perfect companion for snowy mornings.

: New at Gregorys, this cozy blend features flavor notes of sweet, muddled spice and ruddy wine with a smooth, balanced finish – the perfect companion for snowy mornings. Solstice Blend: A returning seasonal favorite, this beloved Gregorys roast is layered with festive notes of winter berry and chocolate orange.

Where Coffee Meets Community

Founded in 2006 in Manhattan, Gregorys Coffee has grown from a single neighborhood café into a culture-defining brand known for craft, community and connection. From scratch-made pastries and rotating limited-edition coffees roasted fresh in its New York City roastery, Gregorys places as much emphasis on good food and good people as it does on good coffee.

With more than 50 locations across the U.S., Gregorys continues to grow its community of loyal Gregulars while staying true to its mission: serving communities that hustle hard, expect the best and care deeply about quality – all year long, and especially during the holidays.

To learn more about Gregorys, the fall menu or to find a café, please visit www.gregoryscoffee.com. To sign up or log into the Gregorys app, please visit https://gregoryscoffee.com/pages/gregorys-app. To learn more about Craveworthy Brands, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com.

