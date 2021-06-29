Grenada, The Spice of the Caribbean, Named World's First "Culinary Capital"

Kirl Grant-Hoschtialek, Acting CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), said that "the Culinary Capitals destination accreditation by the World Food Travel Association is a huge achievement for Grenada. We are known around the world as the Spice of the Caribbean, so it is fitting that we are the first Caribbean island to earn this designation. This will undoubtedly attract discerning travelers who want to explore the link between food and culture, and who want to ensure that every dish they have on their vacation tastes amazing!"

The integration of spices into Grenada's cuisine has resulted in an overall robust and flavourful national food profile. From fine dining to casual beachside restaurants and even street food, it is undeniable that Grenadians have a taste and flair for delicious food. The islands are perfectly positioned as a Culinary Capital, with their many distinctive culinary assets to showcase. Examples include the tradition of saraka, the national dish 'oil down', chocolate, nutmeg ice cream, handcrafted rums, and of course, the many uses of the spices on the island – both in food and for medicinal and wellness purposes.

Now that Grenada's unique culinary culture is officially recognized, the GTA is set to market the destination to "foodie travelers" and further develop the island's food tourism offerings and put Grenada on the map for consumers who travel for unique and memorable food and beverage experiences.

Erik Wolf, Executive Director of the World Food Travel Association, the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism, said that "Smaller destinations like Grenada need every competitive advantage, and that is what Culinary Capitals provides. Savvy food-loving travelers are adding destinations like Grenada to their bucket lists right now, eagerly waiting for when they can travel again."

The Culinary Capitals program accredits eligible destinations through a rigorous application process. The program is about much more than just earning recognition. Successful destinations also receive marketing and strategy support for the coming year, as they put their new moniker to good use in their destination marketing efforts. And for food- and beverage-loving travelers, Culinary Capitals designation gives them new choices with under-visited destinations, which is exactly what travelers now seek post-pandemic.

Interested destinations can contact the WFTA about becoming an accredited Culinary Capital.

ABOUT GRENADA

Grenada comprises three islands in one unique destination located in the Caribbean's southernmost region. With 50 world-class white sand beaches, 15 breathtaking waterfalls, countless hiking trails, and 60 unforgettable dive sites including the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean and the world's first Underwater Sculpture Park as well as offering unmatched charm, warm and friendly hospitality, each visitor enjoys a seamlessly tailored beyond-the-ordinary Pure Grenada experience.

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)

The WFTA is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2001 by Erik Wolf, its current Executive Director. It is recognized as the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism (a.k.a. culinary tourism and gastronomy tourism). The WFTA's mission is to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and tourism. Every year, the organization provides professional programs and services to 200,000 professionals in 150+ countries.

