Gresham Smith and University of Louisville Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute Create Strategic Partnership for Urban Greening

Partnership Promotes Healthier, Greener Spaces in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a premier architecture, engineering, and consultancy services firm, and the University of Louisville (UofL) Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute have entered a five-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate as part of the Greenprint Initiative, a 10-year program in partnership with Metro Louisville to develop a systemic, evidence-based approach to making downtown Louisville healthier and greener.

The partnership aims to combine scientific research, design coordination and shared learning to transform underutilized areas into healthier, greener public and private spaces. The Greenprint Initiative applies the latest science on how nature influences human health and strengthens environmental resilience.

"The strength of this collaboration lies in establishing reliable environmental baselines before development and assessing outcomes after construction and planting," said Kathryn Cardarelli, Executive Vice President and Provost of UofL. "This data-driven approach will inform future design decisions and investments to maximize community health and environmental benefits."

Under the MOU, Gresham Smith will partner with the Envirome Institute to address research needs and develop design strategies for various projects within the Greenprint footprint—a segment of downtown Louisville bounded by the Ohio River to the north, York Street to the south, 9th Street to the west, and Hancock Street to the east. This collaboration aims to integrate environmental and health goals into urban redevelopment. The Envirome Institute will conduct research, maintain environmental and human activity data and provide timely findings to support effective design strategies. Both organizations are committed to aligning design and research to enhance the partnership's impact on downtown.

"This collaboration sets a precedent for how cities can use data-driven green design to improve quality of life," said Louis Johnson, Executive Vice President of Land Planning at Gresham Smith. "We are excited to work alongside UofL to realize the vision of a greener, healthier Louisville."

The new agreement builds on years of work and collaboration between Gresham Smith and the downtown Louisville community on projects like the Trager MicroForest, LOUMED, Broadway All the Way and more.

About Gresham Smith

We are a premier architecture, engineering and consultancy services firm providing integrated, comprehensive solutions for private- and public-sector clients. With $354 million in annual gross revenue and 27 offices throughout the United States, our expertise encompasses eight strategic sectors: aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment. Throughout all of our work, we focus on providing exceptional client experience and outcomes.

Repeatedly recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies and consistently listed as a "Best Place to Work," we are committed to delivering on our Core Purpose—to plan, design and consult to create healthy and thriving communities—through our brand promise of Genuine Ingenuity.

Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

About University of Louisville

Founded in 1798 as one of the nation's first city-owned, public universities, the University of Louisville (UofL) is a vital ecosystem that creates thriving futures for students, community and society. As one of only 13 universities in the United States to earn recognition by the Carnegie Foundation as a Research 1, Opportunity College and Community Engaged university, we impact lives in areas of student success, research and innovation, while our dynamic connection with our local and global communities provides unparalleled opportunities for students and citizens alike. The university serves as an engine that powers Metro Louisville and the commonwealth and as a classroom for UofL's more than 25,000 students, who benefit from partnerships with top employers and a wide range of community service opportunities. Through the university's approach to education, innovation and connection, Cardinals make impacts that make a difference, shaping a better future for all.

Learn more at Louisville.edu.

SOURCE Gresham Smith