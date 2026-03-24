Gresham Smith Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for the Second Year in a Row

Gresham Smith Ranks as No. 4 Architecture Firm

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith is proud to have once again been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions, and Gresham Smith ranked No. 4 in the Architecture category.

"We're honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies," said Mike Sewell, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Gresham Smith. "This year, we're being recognized for the development of our client-focused Design Lab of the Future. More than just a collection of tools, it's a connected set of experiences that brings clients deeper into the process, makes feedback more natural and timely, and ultimately leads to better design that resonates with people."

Over the past year, the firm has made significant strides in innovation and collaboration, starting with the development of the Design Lab of the Future, which is made up of five transformative platforms that work in unison to create a comprehensive ecosystem that embodies the future of design. Individually, these tools solve specific challenges. Together, they remove friction, streamline approvals, and create more space for creativity, empathy and collaboration. It was first unveiled at Illuminate, Gresham Smith's inaugural innovation-focused summit that was held in the summer of last year. Read the Design Lab of the Future blog series.

"Being named as one of the top four most innovative architecture firms by Fast Company is something we're very proud of," said Rodney Chester, CEO and Board Chair of Gresham Smith. "At Gresham Smith, we see AI as a tool that can transform that way we deliver our work, but at the same time, the human aspect of what we do is most important. AI only supplements the design journey that our professionals guide our clients through."

Gresham Smith has also expanded strategic collaborations with university partners to include Vanderbilt University, Carnegie Mellon University, and the Savannah College of Art and Design. In February, students from Carnegie Mellon's Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering took part in a Gresham Smith Innovation Hackathon. Teams focused on tackling pressing engineering challenges centered on making data centers more sustainable and how to address the rising global energy demand data centers are placing on energy systems.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers reviewed companies driving progress around the world and across industries, and evaluated thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About Gresham Smith

We are a premier architecture, engineering and consultancy services firm providing integrated, comprehensive solutions for private- and public-sector clients. With $354 million in annual gross revenue and 27 offices throughout the United States, our expertise encompasses eight strategic sectors: aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment. Throughout all of our work, we focus on providing exceptional client experience and outcomes. Repeatedly recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies and consistently listed as a "Best Place to Work," we are committed to delivering on our Core Purpose—to plan, design and consult to create healthy and thriving communities—through our brand promise of Genuine Ingenuity. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact: Sellars Huy, [email protected]

SOURCE Gresham Smith