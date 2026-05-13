GREY GOOSE® BERRY ROUGE BRINGS FRENCH PÂTISSERIE CULTURE TO LIFE THIS SUMMER WITH ZOE SALDAÑA, BERRY-INSPIRED CREATIONS BY DOMINIQUE ANSEL, AND CURATED SOUNDS BY ANDRE POWER

GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge is brought to life alongside berry connoisseur Zoe Saldaña whose playful, social-first content reimagines how to enjoy berries—culminating in the debut of the Berry Rouge Pâtisserie, a twist on the traditional experience, in NYC this summer.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the start of 2026, GREY GOOSE vodka introduced its newest flavored offering, GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge. In support of the brand's newest expression, Grey Goose Berry Rouge is proud to unveil a series of creative shorts featuring Oscar-winning actress Zoe Saldaña, in the lead up to a pâtisserie-inspired summer celebration in collaboration with James-Beard Award-winning French pastry chef, Dominique Ansel and DJ Andre Power, timed to the start of Summer Fridays.

GREY GOOSE® and Zoe Saldaña debut GREY GOOSE® Berry Rouge Vodka GREY GOOSE® and Chef Dominique Ansel debut GREY GOOSE® Berry Rouge Vodka GREY GOOSE® Berry Rouge "Berries and Cream" Cocktail and Berry Rouge Inspired Pastry Confections by Chef Dominique Ansel

THE FILMS

To bring GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge to life, the brand is excited to extend its partnership with Zoe Saldaña in a series of playful, social-first films that capture the beauty of savoring the moment. Set against a chic, sunlit rooftop—an extension of the Grey Goose Hôtel world—the content leans into simple, irreverent storytelling, where small, sensory moments take center stage and the new flavored vodka's hero cocktail, the Rouge Royale, becomes a natural part of the experience. The campaign was created in partnership with BBH USA.

Building on this creative, Zoe steps into the role of Pâtisserie curator, connecting with renowned chef Dominique Ansel in a lighthearted, conversational exchange that blends culture, craft, and flavor. Together, the two introduce the inspiration behind the Berry Rouge Pâtisserie, setting the stage for the brand's immersive New York City experience, which will feature hero and exclusive, delicious, berry confections from Ansel.

"Working with GREY GOOSE over the years has been such a meaningful journey, especially coming off the Grey Goose Hôtel campaign, where everything was about savoring the moment," said Zoe Saldaña. "Berry Rouge feels like a natural extension of that. Being part of the brand's first new flavor in over a decade feels incredibly special, and I love how it fits into those everyday moments. The Rouge Royale spritz has become a go-to!"

THE EXPERIENCE

To celebrate the arrival of the new expression, the brand will debut "The GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge Pâtisserie," a one-day-only takeover of a New York City bakery on the first Friday of June. As the workday winds down and the weekend begins, invited guests will step into a transformed, berry-infused space where the vibrant Berry Rouge flavor profile is reimagined through bespoke confections created by Ansel. Guests will check their laptops at the door, meet up with friends, and refresh with a cocktail—channeling major OOO (out of office) energy ahead of a well–deserved weekend.

In support of the launch, Ansel will curate a trio of limited-time only berry-forward confections inspired by the new offering, set to debut at the Pâtisserie experience. The menu will feature new pastries including a Pavlova, Berry Rouge Ice Cream Sandwich, and a Berry Rouge infused twist on his iconic Cronut®—reimagining the take on one of his signature creations. Following the event, a selection of these limited-edition confections will be available to consumers at Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York City for six weeks, with special availability on Summer Fridays, offering a new way to savor the spirit of berry season beyond the launch.

"Berries have always inspired my creations, so partnering with GREY GOOSE as they released their new berry flavored expression was a natural fit. For the Pâtisserie, I wanted to create pastries that brought the bounty of ripe summer berries and spirit of Berry Rouge to life," said Dominique Ansel. "As I celebrate the 13-year anniversary of the Cronut®, I have created a limited-edition, Berry Rouge–inspired Cronut® alongside a seasonal Pavlova, and new Berry Rouge Ice Cream Sandwich. As a pastry chef, sourcing the best ingredients and fresh fruits is key to developing many new innovations, so whether guests try these creations at the event or visit our Soho bakery during a Summer Friday, I hope it feels like a fresh, unexpected way to experience berry season."

The flip on the traditional patisserie experience will unfold with a curated soundtrack from Andre Power, alongside limited-edition merchandise designed to capture the spirit of the season. Invitation-only and lively, the GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge Pâtisserie offers a transportive, French-inspired moment of indulgence, bringing the essence of berry season to life in celebration of summer.

"With GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge, we saw an opportunity not just to expand our portfolio, but to create something people genuinely crave. Berry is one of the most exciting and on-trend cocktail flavors right now, and we wanted to deliver it in a way that feels elevated, distinctive, and, above all, delicious," said Aleco Azqueta, Vice President of Global Marketing at GREY GOOSE. "From our partnership with Zoe Saldaña, who brings a playful and personal lens as our 'Berry Connoisseur,' to collaborating with Dominique Ansel to translate the flavor into pâtisserie, every detail is designed to spark connection and help consumers make time wait."

GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge is now available at spirits retailers nationwide with an SRP of $25.99 USD for 750mL. GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge can also be purchased at greygoose.com and more information on the product can be found here.

Hi-res imagery of GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge Zoe Saldaña and Dominique Ansel is available for download here.

GREY GOOSE Rouge Royale

Ingredients:

1½ oz GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge Flavored Vodka

2 oz Lemonade

¾ oz Brut Rosé

¾ oz Soda Water

3 Fresh Raspberries

3 Fresh Blueberries

1 Lemon Wheel

Mint Sprig

Method:

In a wine glass, add GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge, lemonade, Brut Rosé, and soda water over cubed ice and stir gently. Garnish with raspberries, blueberries, lemon wheel, and sprig of mint.

About GREY GOOSE vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE® is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single-origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one-distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® vodka, GREY GOOSE® Altius, GREY GOOSE ® Berry Rouge, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L'Orange, and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored vodkas.

www.greygoose.com

SIP RESPONSIBLY.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Domnique Ansel Bakery

James Beard Award–winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel is known for redefining modern pastry through innovation, creating globally celebrated treats like the Cronut®, Cookie Shot, and Frozen S'more. A former Executive Pastry Chef at Restaurant Daniel during its three-Michelin-star tenure, he opened his first bakery in NYC in 2011 and has since expanded with concepts in New York and Las Vegas. Named the World's Best Pastry Chef in 2017, Ansel has earned international acclaim for his creativity and craftsmanship. He is also a bestselling author and continues to evolve his culinary vision with new concepts like Papa d'Amour, inspired by his family's cultural heritage.

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SOURCE GREY GOOSE