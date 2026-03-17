GREY GOOSE® Struts into the World of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" and Partners with Supermodel and Emmy-Winning Television Personality Heidi Klum for a Global Campaign Celebrating the Highly Anticipated New Film

From "The Devil's Roast" espresso martini cocktail to immersive pop-ups and social storytelling, the campaign serves cinematic glamour with a perfectly chilled edge of modern cocktail craftsmanship building anticipation for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," in theaters May 1

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GREY GOOSE, the quintessential French vodka, is proud to announce its collaboration with one of this year's most highly anticipated films, 20th Century Studios' "The Devil Wears Prada 2," in theaters May 1, with a bold, multi-platform program that merges fashion, film, and cocktail culture into the perfect serve. From celeb forward content starring supermodel and television personality Heidi Klum, to immersive pop-up experiences, specialty cocktails, in-theater activations, and limited-edition bottle packaging, the iconic vodka brand is delivering a campaign that celebrates "The Devil Wears Prada 2" more than 20 years after the original film debuted and cemented its status as one of cinema's most enduring cultural touchstones.

GREY GOOSE x The Devil Wears Prada 2 Unveil "All Access" Starring Heidi Klum Speed Speed GREY GOOSE and Heidi Klum Strut Into the World of The Devil Wears Prada 2 GREY GOOSE and Heidi Klum Strut Into the World of The Devil Wears Prada 2

To bring the moment to life, GREY GOOSE has enlisted Heidi Klum to star in an original content piece, created in partnership with BBH USA, taking place in the world of the highly anticipated sequel, with a cocktail in hand. Featuring The Devil's Roast – a reimagining of Miranda Priestly's iconic coffee order from the original film with a GREY GOOSE twist – Klum reflects on the exacting standards behind Runway Magazine and the fashion industry at large, drawing a parallel to the craftsmanship behind the collaboration and signature cocktail.

"I've always loved how both fashion and film tell a story, and that same level of craft is exactly what makes this GREY GOOSE collaboration so special. Joining the iconic 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' universe is just so fun and every look, every line, and every detail has to be just right," said Heidi Klum. "The Devil's Roast cocktail is bold, sophisticated, and of course, stunning. I can't wait for the fans to grab a glass and join the party!"

The collaboration is a natural extension of GREY GOOSE's longstanding presence within the fashion industry. Since its inception, the brand has partnered with fashion industry titans, institutions and designers while supporting globally relevant fashion moments at Paris, New York, and London Fashion Week and beyond.

At the center of the campaign is The Devil's Roast cocktail that reimagines the classic espresso martini cocktail, long nicknamed the "model martini" for its origins in fashion culture. Crafted with GREY GOOSE vodka and finished with three gold-dusted coffee beans, the cocktail delivers a sleek, sharp presentation. Delivering rich flavor and elevated energy, The Devil's Roast is designed as the ultimate fashion moment in a glass. Fans can experience the cocktail firsthand at GREY GOOSE Devil's Roast pop-ups throughout New York City on April 14, 21, and 23 at Zuccotti Park and Manhattan West Plaza locations. Each pop-up experience will offer The Devil's Roast paired with gold-dusted popcorn, creating a chic, cinematic experience that blends fashion polish with big-screen indulgence. Select theaters nationwide will also feature specialty GREY GOOSE cocktails when "The Devil Wears Prada 2" opens on May 1, allowing audiences across the country to sip the Runway-approved serves.

"GREY GOOSE has always lived at the intersection of culture and craftsmanship," said Grey Goose Vice President of Global Marketing Aleco Azqueta. "Collaborating with 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' felt like a natural extension of that legacy. With our French heritage and longstanding connection to the world of fashion, we saw an opportunity to create something special for fans, celebrating the return of this iconic franchise with a cocktail that feels both timeless and modern."

Additional elements of the US campaign will further invite consumers into the world of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," including high-impact out-of-home billboards rolling out in New York City to help bring the film's signature wit and fashion-forward energy to city streets. There will also be a limited-edition GREY GOOSE specialty box inspired by "The Devil Wears Prada 2" available for purchase beginning April 1st at various retailers nationwide, offering a collectible way to toast the franchise's return.

Beyond media, UK activations will bring the cocktails to life at special events, with The Devil's Roast cocktail also featured on menus across premium bars and restaurants in London. Fans in Canada can also expect to see hi-impact media featuring the signature GREY GOOSE cocktails inspired by the film promotion.

To learn more about the Grey Goose's role in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" arriving in theaters May 1, follow @greygoose on Instagram and visit greygoose.com.

The Devil's Roast Cocktail:

1 ½ oz GREY GOOSE Vodka

1 oz Single Origin Espresso

¾ oz Coffee Liqueur

Pinch of Salt

Garnish with 3 Gold Dusted Coffee Beans

LINK TO CAMPAIGN ASSETS: HERE

About GREY GOOSE vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE® is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single-origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one-distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® vodka, GREY GOOSE® Altius, GREY GOOSE ® Berry Rouge, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L'Orange, and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored vodkas.

www.greygoose.com

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The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Twenty years after making their iconic turn as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Kenneth Branagh, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as "Lily" and "Irv" from the first film.

20th Century Studios' "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Karen Rosenfelt, Michael Bederman and Aline Brosh McKenna. The film debuts exclusively in theaters May 1.

Press Contacts

Nike Communications - [email protected]

Carmen Wharton - [email protected]

Aviva Didia - [email protected]

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