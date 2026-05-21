Greyhound Launches "America 250 Fleet" to Mark the Nation's 250th Anniversary and Connect Communities Across the Country

Four commemorative buses will travel nationwide honoring the historic milestone and bringing people closer to celebrations

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound, a Flix North America brand and the largest provider of intercity bus service in the United States, today announced the launch of its "America 250 Fleet," a collection of four commemorative buses honoring the nation's 250th anniversary and celebrating the people, places, and journeys that keep America connected.

Greyhound Launches “America 250 Fleet”

Each bus is wrapped in a custom "From Sea to Shining Sea" design inspired by the beauty and breadth of America's landscapes. Featuring sweeping coastal and open road imagery, the design celebrates the movement, exploration, and opportunity that have shaped the country for generations.

"From our national parks to historic cities to the communities that connect us, America is meant to be experienced up close," said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America. "With the America 250 Fleet, we invite travelers to explore the country in a way that is accessible, affordable, and most meaningful to them."

Traveling across the United States throughout the America 250 celebration period, each commemorative Greyhound bus will operate in a different part of the country, connecting major cities, small towns, and rural communities through intercity travel:

America 250 Fleet – Northeast: Trips between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

America 250 Fleet – Heartland: Trips between Chicago and Detroit

America 250 Fleet – South: Trips between Dallas and Atlanta

America 250 Fleet – West: Trips between Los Angeles and San Diego

The first America 250 Fleet bus will officially begin service from Philadelphia on May 21, traveling to Washington, D.C., a symbolic route connecting two cities central to the nation's history and future. The remaining America 250 Fleet buses will hit the road in June.

As part of the inaugural celebration, every passenger riding the first Greyhound America 250 Fleet departure in each of the four launch cities will receive a $25 travel voucher for future travel.

The America 250 Fleet highlights the important role intercity buses continue to play in connecting communities across the country. In many regions, especially rural America, intercity bus service remains one of the few available transportation options, helping people access jobs, education, healthcare, family, and opportunity. Through the commemorative fleet, Greyhound also hopes to make it easier for more Americans to take part in this year's historic celebrations.

"For more than 100 years, Greyhound has helped Americans get where they need to go, whether that is to opportunity, to family, to education, to military service, or to new beginnings," said Boysan. "As one of the most iconic names in American transportation, we're proud to carry that legacy forward through the America 250 Fleet. Travel should not be a barrier to participation; it should be what connects people to it."

Earlier this year, Greyhound launched a dedicated Travel Hub on its website to help travelers discover, plan, and book trips for America 250 celebrations.

COURTESY VISUALS: Courtesy Greyhound B-roll and stills can be found here.

About Flix North America Inc.

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., is a leading provider of long-distance bus transportation in North America. We're a subsidiary of Germany-based Flix SE, a global travel technology company operating bus and train services in more than 40 countries across four continents. Greyhound and FlixBus, together with their trusted partners, offer the most extensive coast-to-coast network of intercity bus routes, providing travelers with affordable and sustainable transportation options to more than 1,800 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 12 million passengers ride with us each year. Our mission is to keep communities connected and help drive affordable and sustainable travel for everyone. For more information, please visit our website and press room.

SOURCE Greyhound Lines, Inc.