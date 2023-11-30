Greystar and Partners Group Break Ground on 7340 Wisconsin in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics, and life sciences, and Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients, announced today that they have broken ground on a new apartment building at 7340 Wisconsin in Bethesda.

Greystar and Partners Group have broken ground on a new apartment community in Bethesda that replaces a forlorn site in the heart of Bethesda.

"7340 Wisconsin Ave presents the unique opportunity to transform a forlorn site in the heart of Bethesda into a boutique project befitting of its trophy location, direct access to mass transit, top public schools and exceptional demographics." said John Clarkson, Managing Director, Development, Greystar. "We are very fortunate to venture with Partners Group and collectively believe moving forward with our project in an uncertain environment will generate significant long-term value for the community and the partnership."

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Greystar, one of the country's top developers, on this project. We look for high-conviction growth themes with best-in-class operators. The residential sector has been a core focus for us in the US, particularly high-quality assets with world-class amenities that support the resident experience," said Jason Longo, Member of Management, Private Real Estate Americas, Partner's Group.

Designed by Bethesda-based SK& I Architecture and New York City-based interior designer JGNA, the new community will be distinctive by design with a geometric terracotta façade and a minimalist, sculptural interior. On the unit floors, residents will experience shorter corridors and a small number of units per floor, allowing for a more intimate, boutique feel.

The 26-story tower, including a penthouse and four levels of below-grade parking, will bring 301 residences to the area, 46 of which are Moderately Priced Dwelling Units (MPDUs). Apartments will be available in studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with penthouse units on the upper floors, some of which have direct elevator entry. Other unique unit features include separate cooktops and ovens, curated finishes, and keyless entry.

Amenities for the residents will include a speakeasy, rooftop pool, screening room, work from home multi-use spaces, fitness center, and 24-hour concierge. The apartment building will also have retail located on the first floor of the building.

The location is steps away from many Bethesda shopping, dining and entertainment options, including vibrant Bethesda Row. The Bethesda Metro stations for the red line and future purple line are both about a block away, providing easy access to the greater DMV area and all of its offerings, including Reagan National and Dulles airports.

The first units are projected to deliver in Q4 2025 with final completion in early 2026.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $290 billion of real estate in 247 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 857,400 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $76 billion of assets under management, including over $34 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested USD 200 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate superior returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With USD 142 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2023, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,800 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Greystar