Greystar Breaks Ground on 305-Residence South Charlotte Apartment Community

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics, and life sciences, today announced that it is breaking ground on a brand new community in Rea Farms called Laurent.

"Laurent is going to bring a sophisticated and elevated experience that offers the true lifestyle comforts typically found in the hospitality industry," said Mike Sullivan, Greystar Director of Development. "The location is fantastic as it sits within the Rea Farms suburban center, which features over 250,000 sq. ft. of convenient and walkable retail with the Laurent being seamlessly woven into the planned community park extension."

Greystar overcame several challenges with this new development. The parcel was initially zoned for office space. In cooperation with Lincoln Harris, Greystar was able to successfully rezone the site to include apartments.

The community will have three- and four-story buildings and will feature a variety of spacious floor plans, including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes. Each apartment home will have high-quality finishes such as a luxury closet system and tile floors in the bathrooms. All corridors are air conditioned and will have elevators, an uncommon, but desired feature in three-story apartments. Laurent's highlight will be a third-floor amenity terrace that will have views of the community park, as well as a robust social calendar geared toward enhancing the resident lifestyle experience.

Greystar selected architecture firm Dwell Design Studio, interior designer Cline Design and civil engineer and land planner Land Design to bring the vision for Laurent to life. Greystar's internal construction team will be the general contractor. U.S. Bank is providing construction financing for the project. With the completion of Overture Providence in 2018, this will be Greystar's second project within Rea Farms and Greystar's 12th development in Charlotte. The community's targeted completion date is early 2025, with pre-leasing beginning in the second half of 2024.

About Greystar

