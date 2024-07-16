Greystar Breaks Ground on Elan Crown Point Mixed-Use Community

OCOEE, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, announced that it has broken ground on Crown Point Village in Ocoee, FL, alongside its talented joint venture partner, Wire Development. Crown Point Village, featuring Elan Crown Point, is an exciting mixed-used community located approximately 15 minutes west of Orlando's Central Business District.

Greystar breaks ground on Elan Crown Point, which is part of the exciting Crown Village mixed-used development.

"We're excited that construction on Crown Point Village is underway," Parker LeCorgne, Senior Director, Development, Greystar, said. "This milestone is the result of fantastic partnerships with Wire Development, the City of Ocoee, Orange County, Duck Pond Realty, Santander, as well as a world-class design team. Elan Crown Point is central to the city's vision for establishing a town center ambiance."

The community embraces the 22-mile West Orange Trail, which runs in the middle of Elan Crown Point. The trail, which averages over 150,000 users per month, provides seamless biking, skating, running, horseback riding, canoeing, fishing and many additional recreational opportunities. The community is close to nearby local amenities including Disney World, Universal Studios, Forest Lake Golf Club, Winter Garden Village, Plant Street Market, Sea World, and Lake Apopka, to name a few.

"We are creating a modern, elevated living experience," LeCorgne said. "There is an abundance of recreational opportunities for residents interested in an active, outdoor lifestyle. The amenities at Elan Crown Point will encourage social connectivity and recreation with the combination of light wood tones and sophisticated details, paired with organic and coastal elements."

Elan Crown Point will feature 315 apartment residences with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedrooms, inclusive of townhome floorplans, and live-work apartments. The community will have an integrated and thoughtfully designed clubhouse within one of the elevator-serviced apartment buildings, ground-level commercial space within multiple buildings, and a retail outparcel for a compatible and community-oriented user.

The design team includes FK Architecture, Beasley & Henley Interior Design, Harris Civil Engineers, Todd McCurdy Landscape Architect, and more. The community expects to deliver its first units in Fall 2025 with completion in 2026.

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $320 billion of real estate in 249 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 966,700 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of $78 billion of assets under management, including over $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

Wire is a boutique real estate development firm founded in 2018 by Holly Collins-Garcia. After decades of leading national institutional developments, she set out on a mission to develop unique projects with a focus on positive community impact. Today, the Wire team draws from vast experiences on over 30 projects across 9 states, including 6,500 multifamily units, 250 hospitality rooms, and over 100,000 square feet of retail. In both the development and management of institutional and small-scale multifamily projects, the team strives to create sustainable and innovative solutions to today's real estate challenges. The leaders at Wire are thoughtful and collaborative partners, creating lasting relationships with the people they work with. To learn more, visit www.wiredevco.com.

